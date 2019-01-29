U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., will visit Garden City on Friday morning as part of his Kansas Listening Tour.

Area residents are encouraged to attend the tour stop, scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. in the indoor courtyard at St. Catherine Hospital, and share feedback with Sen. Moran on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation..

Since his election to the U.S. Senate, Moran has continued to hold listening tour stops in each of Kansas’ 105 counties. Then-Congressman Moran traveled to each of the 69 counties in the Big First congressional district during his annual “Big First Listening Tour.”