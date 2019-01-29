The Edith Scheuerman Elementary School and Garden City High School choirs will perform singing valentines next week, with the proceeds benefiting each choir.

The ESES Tigerrific Sign Choir are selling singing and signing valentines, which they will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Each song comes with a carnation. Those interested in ordering the $10 serenade can call the school at (620) 805-7352 and ask for Diane Martinez.

The GCHS Modern Show Choir will perform its personal singing valentines from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7. Each song is $12 for serenades at the high school and $25 for community members. Those interested in ordering a serenade can contact the music department at (620) 805-5523 or email mbaldwin@gckschools.com.

Time slots for both choirs are limited.