The Plymell Elementary School library was a hodgepodge of small Kansas wonders on Tuesday.

Fourth-grade renditions of George Washington Carver and Gordon Parks stood next to each other with paper and make-up mustaches. A fake beard and long pink dress transformed two girls into Kansas’ first governor and first lady, Charles and Sara Robinson. A pint-sized Amelia Earhart beamed beneath an aviator hat.

Per school tradition spanning back at least a decade, the school’s fourth grade class had brought their curriculum to life. Each student chose a famous Kansan, wrote a paper about the person’s life and presented the information for Kansas Day.

As the school celebrated the 158th anniversary of Kansas’ statehood, the students recited a memorized presentation in costume for students and parents that circulated through the room.

The project helps students better understand the state they live in, said fourth-grade teacher Kim Brewer.

Some of the characters were rooted in a further-back history, like the Robinsons or Carver or Earhart. There were football stars, like Wichita natives Barry Sanders and Gale Sayers, or entrepreneurs, like Pizza Hutt co-founder Frank Carney from Wichita and Dillons co-founder Ray Dillon Sr., from Sterling. A girl stood tall in a long military jacket as Newton native Elizabeth Hoisington, one of the first women to become a brigadier general.

And some were more recent. One girl dressed neatly in plaid and a vest to become “Fixer Upper” host Joanna Gaines, another in a romper to be 15-year-old singer Grace Vanderwaal, who won “America’s Got Talent!” when she was 12.

When approached, students snapped into action, backs straight, facts spilling out.

“It does a lot for them to learn how to speak in public. They’re having to memorize and present a lot of poise and confidence…” Brewer said. “And it’s all theirs. Other than some editing on their reports, I just stand back.”

Fourth-grader Zane Storer was surprised to learn Sanders and Sanders’ father were from rival colleges. Brooklyn Chapman’s favorite thing about pilot and documentary filmmaker Osa Johnson was her habit of exploring new places and writing about other people and animals.

“I feel like if I were here back then, then I’d try to go find her,” Brooklyn said.

Jake Gigot didn’t know Ray Dillon Sr., was part of the store’s namesake going in, but was glad to find out. He likes the store, he said. And he liked seeing his classmates’ different costumes and presentations. It was his favorite part of Kansas Day.

Around the school, the other grades rotated through other stations to celebrate Kansas Day in other ways. In one, they answered Kansas trivia questions. In another, students sat in a tight group shaking ingredients in small, plastic containers to make homemade butter.

In the gym, Finney County Extension Agent Jennifer LaSalle taught students how to make homemade bread by mixing ingredients in plastic bags. That night, each student would bake the loaf at home.

Besides giving a shoutout to Kansas’ wheat industry, the activity extended learning past the classroom, said first-grade teacher Amanda Hands. Students practiced technical reading by following the recipe and learned a skill they could use in the real world, she said.

“There’s so much other learning going on here,” Hands said.

Kansas history is important, said Plymell Principal Linda Finch, and all the activities gave students a tangible connection to different bits of the state’s past. It was something they connect with, she said. Years later, students have come back to her remembering things they learned during past Kansas Days.

“This is a fun way to teach them about Kansas history … It’s just important for the kids to know where they came from.” Finch said.

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.