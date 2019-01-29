Kansans of all ages are celebrating Kansas Day on Tuesday with school activities, museum visits, and appreciation of our home on the range.

On Jan. 29, 1861, Kansas became the 34th state admitted to the Union. This year, Kansas Day commemorates the state’s 158th birthday.

To celebrate the milestone, here’s a quiz of Kansas trivia:

(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src='https://embed.playbuzz.com/sdk.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','playbuzz-sdk'));