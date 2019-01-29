Gov. Laura Kelly endorsed a Medicaid expansion bill Tuesday targeting services to 150,000 Kansans and based on legislation passed by the House and Senate two years ago but vetoed by Republican Sam Brownback.

Kelly, who asked a task force to bring to the surface a strategy for broadening eligibility by Kansas Day, said the new bill would provide more people with affordable health care, strengthen the bottom line of rural hospitals and bring tax dollars back to the state.

Kansas is among 14 states that declined to expand Medicaid under provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

"This bill meets the unique needs of Kansas patients, hospitals, providers, and diverse communities while remaining financially sustainable," Kelly said in a statement. “It’s long past time to expand Medicaid so that more Kansans have access to affordable healthcare, our rural hospitals can stay open, and the tax dollars we send to Washington can come back home to Kansas to help our families."



In 2017, the Legislature adopted legislation to extend Medicaid coverage. The bill was vetoed by Brownback, the Republican governor. The Legislature didn't have sufficient votes to override Brownback. Since then, GOP House and Senate leadership have worked to block fresh attempts to pass a bill. Election of Kelly in November removed the executive branch impediment to Medicaid expansion.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican and leading critic of Medicaid expansion, said aggressive extension of the government program wasn't the right approach to dealing with medically uninsured or underinsured Kansans.

"To put it bluntly," he said, "Medicaid expansion will not solve the financial issues facing rural hospitals. Politicians and special interests ensure that Medicaid expansion is consistently put forward as the only answer. But it's simply not true."



A majority of Kansans endorse Medicaid expansion based on surveys, and rejection of reform by Brownback and Gov. Jeff Colyer denied the health system in Kansas billions in federal tax dollars.

Lee Norman, a physician and the acting secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said he'd witnessed the result of illnesses being diagnosed late and how families were damaged by lack of access to health care. "I know we can do better, and this bill is a monumental step forward," Norman said.

Medicaid expansion will benefit Kansas families and children, said Laura Howard, secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Department for Aging and Disability Services.

"It’s the most important tool Kansas can utilize to provide the necessary treatment and services to vulnerable Kansans," she said.









