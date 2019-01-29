The Garden City Community College Department of Public Safety will host several upcoming firearm and concealed carry courses, including one this weekend.

NRA Women on Target courses will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 2, April 13, Aug. 3 and Nov. 9 in the John Collins Vocational Technical Building and shooting range. Those who successfully complete the course will get a certificate. Preregistration is $70.

A Basic Handgun course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the JCVT building and shooting range, and is open to men and women, or children over 12 with a parent present. Preregistration is $70.

Kansas Concealed Carry courses will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 2, June 1, Sept. 7 and Dec. 7 in the JCVT building. The course is required for all Kansas citizens who want to apply for a concealed carry handgun license, and participants must know how to safely handle a handgun. Participants will provide their own handgun and 60 rounds of ammunition. Preregistration is $100 and includes lunch.

Participants should bring their own eye and ear protection to all courses. Contact Brandy Unruh at brandy.unruh@gcccks.edu or (620) 276-9684 to register for any of the upcoming dates.