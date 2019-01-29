Holcomb police are trying to determine who destroyed a bench that until recently was near a plaque in Clutter Memorial Park, which honors the victims of the infamous 1959 murders.

Someone recently reduced the blue marble bench to pieces, amounting to roughly $1,180 in damages, said Holcomb Police Chief Cory Williams. Officers suspect the bench was destroyed between Friday night and about 4 p.m. Sunday, when Holcomb Mayor Brian Rupp noticed the damage and notified the department, Williams said.

City personnel posted photos of the damage on Facebook Monday and asked citizens to report any information about the incident. Williams said he had received some tips, such as suspicious vehicles that might have been in the area, but nothing so far that would help officers identify a suspect or suspects. Regardless, officers are “working on it every day,” he said.

Williams said the city hopes to replace the bench at the park fairly quickly. The park and the memorial plaque was built in memory of Herbert Clutter, his wife Bonnie, daughter Nancy and son Kenyon.

“As the City of Holcomb, we’d like to take care of that. The Clutters were a big part of the Holcomb community, so we definitely want to keep that up to represent them and the city of Holcomb,” he said.

Williams urged anyone with information regarding the damage or who may have been near the park between Friday night and Sunday afternoon to contact the Holcomb Police Department at (620) 277-2761.

