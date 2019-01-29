Students from schools throughout Finney County have advanced to Saturday's Finney County Spelling Bee, where they will compete for the chance to advance to the regional spelling bee in March.

The local spelling bee, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Garden City High School auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd., will include students in elementary through middle school grades. First- and second-place winners of the local bee will qualify to participate in the Regional Spelling Bee on March 9 at Newman University in Wichita.

The following is a list of spelling bee winners from schools in Garden City and Holcomb who will participate in Saturday's county bee:

Alta Brown Elementary School: 1. Ben Hoang; 2. Isaul Torres; 3. Andrew Tiede; alternate, Mariah Archuleta

Buffalo Jones Elementary School: 1. Emmely Tovar; 2. Alexa Munoz; 3. Izair Ortega; alternate, Samantha Cabral

Florence Wilson Elementary School: 1. Yaneli Armenta; 2. Trevin Tabor; 3. Phoenix Bluvan; alternate, Marsae Hanneman

Gertrude Walker Elementary School: 1. London Ojeda; 2. Mitchelle Similien; 3. Aaliah Garza; alternate, Isaac Owens

Jennie Barker Elementary School: 1. Olivia Holguin; 2. Zachary Kitch; 3. Derrick Hoff; alternate, Emily Klassen

Jennie Wilson Elementary School: 1. Savanna Reyes; 2. Jayden Reis; 3. Maggie Deal; alternate, Landon Moquett

Plymell Elementary School: 1. Paisley Huber; 2. Zane Storer; 3. Vivian Whitham; alternate, Bryson Workman

Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center: 1. Sam Jacobs; 2. Eryn Baldwin; 3. Darey Pina Montano; alternate, Alyssa Lemons

Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center: 1. Denny Southavongsa; 2. Luis Perez; 3. Alan Lopez; alternate, Ariel Aguirre Portillo

Horace Good Middle School: 1. Emily Scott; 2. Evan Gurrola; 3. Karl Aguilar; alternate, Staton Clark

Kenneth Henderson Middle School: 1. Anabel Orrantia; 2. Riley Biby; 3. Colby Kempke; alternate, Paige Chappel

Holcomb Elementary School: 1. Blake Mader; 2. Ashland Wilson; 3. Mattea Kennis; alternate, Alexis Smith

Holcomb Middle School: 1. Rylie Thyne; 2. Yaniqe Stewart; 3. Jacob Owens

St. Mary Catholic School: 1. Robbie Kuhlmeier; 2. Dio Holguin; 3. Alexis Gollop