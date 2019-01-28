A new exhibit at the Finney County Historical Museum's Front Door Gallery, titled "Turning the Tide," marks 100 years since southwest Kansas soldiers served in World War I.

The display, which opened last week, includes artifacts and information about what was then known as “The Great War.” The war ended Nov. 11, 1918, and surviving Finney County residents who served in the trenches and on the battlefields of France returned home in the early months of 1919.

" ... Today, World War I, the causes and the conflict have been kind of forgotten by some younger generations, so we think it’s important for people to remember the service that people from Finney County provided. And so we hope they come to see it," said Steve Quakenbush, executive director of the museum.

"Turning the Tide," includes nearly two dozen World War I artifacts, ranging from two U.S. and two German army helmets, a vintage 48-star American flag, bayonets and artillery shells, a U.S. infantry uniform and a German machine gun used against French, British and American troops.

Many volunteers and draftees from Finney County and across Kansas served in the U.S. Army’s 35th Division. The exhibit features photographs, including some taken during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, a victorious but bloody push along the Western Front that involved the 35th.

The exhibit will remain on display at the museum, 403 S. Fourth St., in Finnup Park, for about six weeks. Viewing is open 1 to 5 p.m. daily, and admission is free.