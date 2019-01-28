President Donald Trump temporarily reopened the government Friday, at least temporarily putting an end to a historic 35-day partial government shutdown that caused about 420,000 federal employees to work without pay and furloughed another 380,000.

The government, which shut down from Dec. 22 to Jan. 25, will remain open until at least Feb. 15. Until then, Congress will continue to negotiate a spending plan for border security.

While, predictably, the highest concentrations of federal workers are near Washington D.C. and in high population states, like Texas and California, places like Finney County did not go unaffected. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2014, 124 Finney County residents were active federal employees, with the most employees working in the Department of Agriculture, U.S. Postal Service and Departments of Defense or Homeland Security.

The USPS and the Department of Defense were not affected by the shutdown, and by extension neither were the Garden City post office’s roughly 40 employees or local military recruiting offices. However, the USDA, Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration, all of which have local employees, were affected.

Eight full-time and part-time TSA agents and nine FAA employees, which include air traffic controllers that handle navigational aid for western Kansas, stationed at Garden City Regional Airport have worked through the shutdown with no pay, said Rachelle Powell, director of aviation at the airport. All are considered essential employees for safety and security reasons, she said.

As a result, airport operations moved forward as normal, Powell said, but employees were strained, particularly those living paycheck to paycheck.

“It’s hard. It creates hardships for the employees. It creates hardships for basically everybody because services continue but people are not getting paid, and that affects the community. It affects the local, regional and national levels,” Powell said.

TSA workers will hopefully receive back pay later this week, said Jay Brainard, federal security director for TSA Kansas. The FAA will assess and deploy post-shutdown needs over the “coming days and weeks,” Marcia Alexander-Adams, FFA public affairs manager, said in an email.

Local USDA representatives did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Most shutdowns do not exceed a pay period, Brainard said, but this one had nearly exceeded two. The result was an “uncertainty factor” that is stressful for employees, and the TSA does not “ever want to have employees under stress,” he said. Should the government shut down again in February, the department, and those like it, will once again have to move forward without paying workers, he said.

Regardless of the situation, teams across the state, including in Garden City, maintained positive attitudes and saw great support from their communities, Brainard said. He said Garden City Regional and other Kansas airports started mini food pantries, which offered nonperishables and other products, like diapers or dog food, for unpaid workers. Public support across the state has been “perhaps the biggest morale booster,” he said.

A couple of local entities have offered support for unpaid workers. The City of Garden City announced Thursday it will waive penalties for federal workers’ past-due utilities bills for 60 days and will not shut off their utilities if they're unable to pay their bills, as long as those customers show proof of federal employment.

“Thank you City of Garden, I appreciate your help!” USDA inspector Heather Duncan commented on the city’s Facebook announcement. “... I was worried me and my family would be in the (dark).”

The Garden City Salvation Army is equipped to help those workers who were furloughed cover utilities, food or rent or mortgage costs, as long as they meet certain eligibility requirements, said co-Capt. Joyce Curran. The service will still be available in the weeks after the shutdown, though so far no one has taken advantage of it, she said.

The Salvation Army’s nonperishable and perishable food pantries and emergency assistance, a fluid assistance program that can temporarily help locals through unforeseen hardship, including the shutdown, are also always available to all citizens, Curran said. She said services offered through the furloughed workers and emergency assistance programs often vary from case to case.

Those interested can come to the Salvation Army office at 216 N. Ninth St. or call (620) 276-4027.

Amidst the shutdown, The First United Methodist Church in Garden City reached out to as many unpaid workers and their families as it could.

Members Bob and Barbara Larson gave leftover steaks, potatoes and corn from a January All American Beef Battalion Steaks for Troops event to local USDA inspectors, and the church raised money and invited USDA, TSA and FFA workers and their families to a free Wednesday night dinner last week, Bob Larson said. He said the dinner fed about 40 to 45 people, and he also brought 10 pizzas to USDA employees on duty at Tyson Fresh Meats who were unable to make it to the dinner.

The church also gave families donated coupons from Little Caesar’s, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s and Sonic to help cover some future meals, Larson said.

"It's very humbling to say 'I need help. Would you help me?' That's very humbling,” Larson said. “All I can tell you is you can see it in their eyes, the appreciativeness of human beings helping human beings … We didn’t solve all their problems, but we fed them for a night.”

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.