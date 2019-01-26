Dear Readers: It's great exercise to walk in cold, crisp wintertime, and your dog would love to go with you. Here's the deal: You protect your feet; what about protecting the DOG'S FEET? Let's take a look.

Snow crystals, ice, dirt, salt and chemical-laden de-icing agents all can work to harm your dog's bare feet. Applying a thin layer of petroleum jelly before heading out can help. Gently wash and pat dry the animal's feet and belly when you come back home.

Another idea? Get your dog accustomed to wearing booties. This barrier will prevent contact with harmful stuff in the first place. Ease the dog into the booties; wearing them around the house at first will get the dog used to wearing boots. -- Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Sharon B. in Houston sent a picture of her brown and black, long-haired Chihuahua, Angel, resting on top of her snuggly toy zebra -- too cute!

PERFECT PLANTS

Dear Heloise: I've learned a few things about caring for my houseplants that I'd like to share.

First, tap water can have lots of chemicals that can be harmful to some plants, so I let a container of water sit overnight so the chemical gases can escape and the water is at room temperature.

Dusting the leaves is important; dust can block light from absorption.

And to keep my clay pots looking good, I brush off mineral deposits with steel wool after the pots have soaked in a water/white vinegar bath. -- Elizabeth W. in Illinois

STICKER SOLUTION

Dear Heloise: I love stickers for:

Picking up yucky things off the floor.Wiping lint and hair from clothes.Cleaning crumbs and seasonings from inside kitchen drawers.Identifying drinking bottles.Writing dates on products.

-- Carolyn F., La Verne, Calif.

SHARP SCISSORS

Dear Heloise: I use aluminum foil to sharpen scissors. -- A Reader in Pittsburgh

Cut slowly and carefully through the foil; this works well for the arm of the paper cutter, too. -- Heloise