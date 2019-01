The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs:

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

Dante Gahvon Janeau, 23, 1804 Diane St., was arrested at 9:40 a.m. on allegations of possession of marijuana, one-way glass or sun screen and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kansas Highway Patrol

Scott Matthew Dunagan, 19, 101 Colton Place, Holcomb, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. on allegations of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.