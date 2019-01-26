Dino, a bear-like black German Shepherd, walked into the Finney County Sheriff’s Office Thursday full of energy, hopping, hugging, tugging at his leash and eager to work.

“That’s just the beginning,” said Deputy Scott Chalmers, a handler with the office’s K-9 unit.

Enthusiasm is the standard with dogs that work with the unit, he said. When they get to a work zone, they know it, he said. When officers release them from the back of their custom vans, they shoot out like a bullet. From minute one, they’re on a mission, Chalmers said.

Chalmers and Cpl. Mariano Muniz, Dino’s handler, both serve on the sheriff’s K-9 unit, which uses trained dogs to sniff out narcotics, locate evidence, track suspects or missing persons, restrain individuals and protect officers on the job.

The Finney County program began in the early 1990s with one dog and, within the past few years, grew to three. With the retirement of retired officer Kevin Lampe’s dog in 2017 and the passing of Chalmer’s dog, Bach, last month after persisting health problems, the unit is back down to one dog.

When setting the 2019 budget, the office did not anticipate replacing dogs, said Sheriff Kevin Bascue. Unless the office received assistance from outside groups or individuals, it would not be able to replace the dogs this year, he said. When they do, they will have to also train at least one more officer as a handler.

“We will be budgeting, or requesting in our budget, for 2020 to replace those K-9’s because they are so vital to law enforcement operations and to our department, as well,” Bascue said.

In the meantime, Muniz and Dino will be on call more often, and the office will utilize outside agencies when they need rest, Bascue said. And Chalmers and Muniz wait on the future of a local unit they both believe in.

Chalmers, who has served in the K-9 unit for 14 of his 17 years with the county, said he was hooked the moment he saw police dogs in action as a rookie officer. An amateur pet trainer, he said it was to see how and why the dogs learned and worked.

Muniz, who has served in the office for 20 years and on the K-9 unit for six, was introduced to K-9's from a different angle — training dogs as a decoy in a bite suit.

The job is one for dog lovers, Chalmers said. You need to love the animal first, and then learn to work with it.

The sheriff’s office dogs are often German Shepherds bought in Slovakia and trained in Indiana, Chalmers said. When it’s time to bring in a new dog, the handler spends six weeks out of state preparing and certifying dogs for work. From then on, the dog is with the handler constantly. Even on the first night, they sleep in their hotel rooms.

The process isn’t an easy one, Muniz said.

“It was very nerve wracking. It was scary … I looked at (Chalmers and Lampe) and thought ‘I can do that. That’s pretty simple. They got this dog and they lead them by the leash and he’s ready to go.’ I get to class, and it’s a really different ballgame,” Muniz said.

Dino is Muniz’s first dog, but Chalmers has worked with four, including three with the county, he said. Each one has a personality, he said, and each makes him better at his job.

Where Bach was introverted, the dog before him charged forward. One may complete a task easily, and another may not.

As a trainer and handler, he said, he had to understand who he was working with to find the best results. And, as a result, the dogs work with the officers to get the job done.

“He’s my partner,” Chalmers said without hesitation.

The dogs will follow officers into buildings when needed by remembering the last door they went into. They can point to evidence and smell out things officers might miss.

When searching a house on a narcotics case, Chalmers said he noticed his dog focusing on air vents and sniffing in higher places than usual. He said because he knew the dog and trusted him enough to give him the time he needed, the dog ultimately found a sealed compartment under the carpet in the bedroom full of methamphetamines and cash.

Feedback is important, he said. Letting the dog know they’re happy fuels them to perform well. In many ways, Muniz and Chalmers said, the relationship echoes parenthood. Sometimes the dog will suddenly not do what handlers know they’re capable of, Muniz said, like a kid at a ball game. Other times small things, like Bach pointing to a piece of evidence in his early months on the job, has blown the officers away, Chalmers said.

“We get excited almost as parents would because we’re like, ‘That’s a good boy!’” Chalmers said.

The layers of the relationship can be scary, both officers said. The dogs come home with the officers, but at the end of the day, they’re tools, not pets, they said.

And the job comes with risks. Some of the narcotics dogs are exposed to can potentially kill them, and if a handler or officer is in trouble, the dog will be sent in to protect them. As a rule, they’re expendable, Chalmers said.

To Muniz, it’s the most frightening part of the job.

“You don’t know if him or you are coming home that night. But, I know that if he’s with me, he’ll probably make sure I’m coming home if there’s anything that dog can do. So, we put a lot of trust in those little feet,” Chalmers said.

Chalmers picked Bach out himself. The dog was sometimes difficult — Chalmers joked with the trainer that if any dog would make him quit the unit, it would be this one — but friendly. After two weeks of training, his wariness melted, and he “decided he was very confident,” Chalmers said.

Chalmers said the dog needed more from him than ones he’d worked with before. Some dogs just want to work, he said, but Bach was attached to him. He was stubborn and fun and without a doubt his dog.

On the K-9 unit, officers spend more time with their dogs than their families, Chalmers said. They train with them for weeks, they come to their homes, they’re fed and walked and groomed. Losing one is like losing a family pet, and then multiply it by 10, he said.

At the officers’ shooting range, there’s a cemetery for former K-9 dogs, Chalmers said. Officers will walk amongst the headstones and reflect. All four of Chalmers former dogs are there. He said handlers never forget them.

Chalmers said he’s getting older and isn’t sure if he’ll get another dog after Bach. But both he and Muniz said the unit is invaluable to the department.

“A lot of people, a lot of the guys we work with depend on the K-9 unit as a good thing to have. Not only them, but a lot of agencies rely upon us to assist them in wherever a dog is needed. Even the community…” Muniz said. “No matter what we’re doing with them, it’s always a good thing.”

