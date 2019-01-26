Nine young Kansas farmers completed Kansas Corn’s Corn Corps young farmer program that expanded their network, knowledge of the corn industry and pushed them to grow in their business expertise.

Corn Corps Class 2 Graduates included: David and Alicia Allen, Smith Cattle Company, Sharon Springs; Ben Bellar, Bellar Farm Inc., Howard; Hayden Guetterman, Guetterman Brothers Family Farms, Bucyrus; Sara Ellison, Marquette; Garrett and Arissa Kennedy, Knopf Farms/Tri-Valley Seed & Services, Gypsum; Kyler Millershaski, MK Farms, Lakin; and Chris Ostmeyer, Ostmeyer Family Farms, Park City.

This is the second class to graduate from the program since its start in 2015.The participants were recognized at the 2019 Kansas Corn Symposium.

The Kansas Corn Corps participated in three sessions over an 18-month period plus a domestic agriculture trip. Overall objectives for the program include learning how participants fit into their farm and progress as an individual, how their farm fits into the industry, what opportunities and challenges they face in the industry and how they can progress in the corn industry.

To apply for Corn Corps, candidates must be actively involved in a Kansas corn farming operation and be a member of the Kansas Corn Growers Association. Participants must be 45 or younger and can be either individuals or couples. For more information, visit kscorn.com/corncorps/ or contact Stacy Mayo-Martinez, director of industry relations, at (785) 448-6922 or smartinez@ksgrains.com.