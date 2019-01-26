Hugoton farmer Steve Rome is the new president of the Kansas Corn Growers Association.

KCGA held its annual meeting on Jan. 23 in Manhattan, in conjunction with the Kansas Corn Symposium. Members received legislative and organizational updates, reviewed and approved 2019 resolutions and held board elections for the southwest, south central and southeast districts. Rome was reelected to represent the southwest district; Kent Moore, Iuka, was reelected to represent the south central district and the southeast district seat will be appointed by the board at a later date.

In a reorganizational meeting following the annual meeting, the KCGA board elected a new slate of officers. Rome was elected president. Brent Rogers, Hoxie, was elected vice president. Harvey Heier, Grainfield, was reelected secretary. Moore was elected treasurer.

The Kansas Corn Growers Association is a membership-based organization that represents its members in legislative and regulatory issues and promotes Kansas corn and its uses.