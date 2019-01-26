Saturday

Jan 26, 2019 at 12:01 AM


BOYS

Abilene 62, Hays-TMP-Marian 45

Arkansas City 65, Goddard 48

BV North 69, BV Southwest 44

BV Northwest 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 58

BV Randolph 67, Doniphan West 32

Baxter Springs 65, Riverton 34

Bishop Miege 56, Olathe South 48

Caldwell 47, West Elk 32

Central Heights 42, Jayhawk Linn 41

Chanute 82, Iola 53

Chapman 52, Holton 39

Cherryvale 70, Bluestem 53

Clifton-Clyde 58, Frankfort 45

Crest 51, Uniontown 45

DeSoto 43, Paola 32

Ellis 58, Plainville 39

Emporia 66, Topeka Hayden 56

Erie 60, Humboldt 47

Eureka 64, Fredonia 36

Girard 47, Pittsburg Colgan 38

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 44, Thunder Ridge 32

Goddard-Eisenhower 56, Hutchinson 37

Hanover 45, Centralia 43

Hesston 41, Buhler 26

Hiawatha 73, Horton 48

Highland Park 61, Shawnee Heights 60

Hill City 36, Trego 35

Hillsboro 72, Sterling 52

Hoxie 53, Quinter 38

Hutchinson Trinity 75, Salina Sacred Heart 71, 2OT

KC Bishop Ward 60, Heritage Christian 45

KC Christian 52, Pleasanton 33

Lawrence 92, KC Wyandotte 68

Liberal 52, Hugoton 31

Linn 47, Onaga 42

Maize 59, Newton 50

McLouth 52, West Franklin 41

Meade 62, Sublette 49

Moundridge 73, Goessel 41

Northeast-Arma 71, St. Paul 64

Northern Heights 56, Herington 16

Northern Valley 69, Logan 33

Norton 39, Goodland 34

Osborne 72, Lakeside 38

Oswego 59, Altoona-Midway 40

Otis-Bison 55, Sylvan-Lucas 29

Ottawa 37, Eudora 30

Parsons 51, Labette County 40

Phillipsburg 58, Oakley 37

Pike Valley 46, Chase 39

Pittsburg 66, Independence 51

Rawlins County 54, St. Francis 52

Republic County 66, Solomon 35

Royal Valley 61, Burlington 53

Rural Vista 39, Wakefield 23

SM Northwest 67, Leavenworth 46

SM South 64, SM West 53

Salina Central 52, Hays 39

Salina South 66, Derby 52

Santa Fe Trail 47, Osage City 37

Scott City 69, Lakin 60

Silver Lake 49, Sabetha 45

Smoky Valley 51, Clay Center 29

St. Mary's 55, Jackson Heights 46

Stockton 56, Smith Center 51

Topeka 72, Topeka Seaman 61

Topeka West 51, Olathe Northwest 35

Wamego 57, Rock Creek 55, OT

Washburn Rural 62, Junction City 54

Wellsville 80, Anderson County 79

Weskan 56, Cheylin 33

Wichita Collegiate 72, Winfield 38

Wichita County 53, Southwestern Hts. 49

Wichita Sunrise 70, Fort Lauderdale University, Fla. 62

Wichita Trinity 77, Wichita Independent 24

Lyon County League Tournament

Semifinal

Burlingame 40, Madison/Hamilton 35

Lebo 27, Olpe 23

SPIAA Tournament

Satanta 52, Ingalls 43

Consolation

Ashland 57, Pawnee Heights 54

Minneola 44, Spearville 39

Semifinal

South Central 50, Kiowa County 34

South Gray 67, Hodgeman County 48



GIRLS

Axtell 50, Riverside 23

Centralia 52, Hanover 50

Centre 43, Peabody-Burns 18

Chase 50, Pike Valley 39

Cherryvale 48, Bluestem 44

Clay Center 64, Smoky Valley 18

Colby 63, Holcomb 41

DeSoto 58, Paola 45

Doniphan West 67, BV Randolph 46

Eudora 66, Ottawa 43

Eureka 69, Fredonia 32

Fort Scott 40, Bonner Springs 29

Frankfort 63, Clifton-Clyde 33

Girard 42, Pittsburg Colgan 38

Golden Plains 59, Triplains-Brewster 16

Hays 73, Salina Central 65

Hays-TMP-Marian 44, Abilene 35

Hesston 42, Buhler 35, 2OT

Holton 50, Chapman 37

Hoxie 45, Quinter 31

Hutchinson Trinity 51, Salina Sacred Heart 30

Jayhawk Linn 37, Central Heights 25

KC Bishop Ward 59, Heritage Christian 46

Labette County 69, Parsons 60, OT

Lakeside 42, Osborne 38

Liberal 52, Hugoton 31

Linn 51, Onaga 27

Logan 47, Northern Valley 42

Lyons 52, Ellinwood 39

Macksville 42, Ness City 32

McLouth 39, West Franklin 24

Norton 44, Goodland 23

Osage City 43, Santa Fe Trail 40

Oswego 54, Altoona-Midway 19

Otis-Bison 53, Sylvan-Lucas 36

Phillipsburg 58, Oakley 37

Pittsburg 61, Independence 55

Pleasanton 50, KC Christian 15

Rawlins County 54, St. Francis 53

Republic County 66, Solomon 35

Rockhurst, Mo. 60, SM East 44

Royal Valley 61, Burlington 53

Rural Vista 53, Wakefield 24

Sabetha 34, Silver Lake 32

Scott City 54, Lakin 27

Sedan 46, Oxford 31

Smith Center 59, Stockton 35

Southeast Saline 41, Ellsworth 25

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 52, Tescott 19

St. Paul 54, Northeast-Arma 36

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, BV Northwest 19

Stanton County 43, Syracuse 40

Sterling 58, Hillsboro 28

Sublette 53, Meade 44

Thunder Ridge 64, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 29

Trego 57, Hill City 25

Uniontown 59, Crest 36

Valley Heights 52, Wetmore 30

Victoria 43, La Crosse 33

Wabaunsee 58, Riley County 32

Wamego 44, Rock Creek 41

Weskan 56, Cheylin 33

West Elk 52, Caldwell 30

Wilson 52, Rock Hills 27

Glacier's Edge Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Goddard-Eisenhower 69, SM North 28

Topeka 58, SM South 47

Semifinal

Topeka Seaman 44, Emporia 31

Wichita Northwest 66, Derby 52

Haven Wildcat Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Garden Plain 53, Andale 47

Moundridge 31, Kingman 30

Semifinal

Cheney 49, Rose Hill 41

Haven 50, Nickerson 41

Hiawatha Invitational Tournament

Jackson Heights 61, Horton 25

Jefferson County North Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Rossville 46, Oskaloosa 33

Semifinal

Jefferson North 38, Valley Falls 30

Pleasant Ridge 55, Atchison County 31

Lady Cat Classic Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Wichita Campus 43, Gardner-Edgerton 27

Wichita East 65, El Dorado 45

Semifinal

Maize South 57, Augusta 40

Mill Valley 54, Circle 49

Lady Firebirds Winter Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Hutchinson 62, Junction City 17

Olathe West 65, Topeka West 28

Semifinal

Maize 59, Lawrence Free State 38

Lady Thunderbird Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Great Bend 44, SM East 40

KC Sumner 70, Shawnee Heights 69

Semifinal

Washburn Rural 45, Wichita South 26

Wichita Heights 90, Wichita Life Prep 68

Lyon County League Tournament

Semifinal

Olpe 54, Madison/Hamilton 24

Waverly 62, Hartford 39

Mid America Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Valley Center 55, Wellington 43

Wichita Southeast 69, Dodge City 39

Semifinal

McPherson 46, Ulysses 43

Olathe South 62, Manhattan 21

Newton Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

Newton 35, Garden City 33

SM Northwest 60, Kapaun Mount Carmel 12

Semifinal

Bishop Miege 71, Andover Central 44

Olathe Northwest 57, Wichita Bishop Carroll 50

Steve Shepherd Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Clearwater 53, Fairfield 37

Semifinal

Inman 42, Chaparral 34

Sedgwick 45, Canton-Galva 36

Top Gun Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Louisburg 62, Anderson County 46

Topeka Hayden 66, Spring Hill 51

Semifinal

Baldwin 71, Wellsville 51

Nemaha Central 40, Lansing 28