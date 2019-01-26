Lindsay Corp., a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has recognized American Irrigation as one of the company’s Top 10 Zimmatic™ dealerships.

The dealership has locations in Elkhart, Ulysses and Garden City, as well as Walsh, Colo. Eloy Baquera and Chase Nickell accepted the award during the company’s convention, which was recently held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

An industry leader, Lindsay Corporation has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agriculture equipment for more than 60 years. With more than 400 Zimmatic dealerships worldwide, the company currently has irrigation systems operating in more than 90 countries, irrigating approximately 12 million acres of crops.