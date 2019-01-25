Plaintiffs in a voting access case filed a motion Friday to dismiss their lawsuit after Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox earlier this week announced the opening of two polling sites in Dodge City.

The federal lawsuit, brought in October, challenged Cox's maintenance of a single voting location and her decision to move it outside city limits for the November midterm election.

The ACLU, representing LULAC Kansas and Alejandro Rangel-Lopez, alleged that voters, particularly the Hispanic electorate, were being disenfranchised.

Dodge City is one of the state's few majority-minority cities, with more than half of its population identifying as Hispanic.

The city has about 13,000 registered voters.

Cox on Tuesday said two polling sites would be established in Dodge City for future elections starting this year.

"Given defendant's public announcement specifying the number and location of polling sites for the 2019 election, plaintiffs now move to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice," the ACLU wrote in the motion filed Friday. A case that is dismissed without prejudice means it could be re-filed in the future.

Cox hasn't responded to a request for comment regarding the lawsuit's dismissal.