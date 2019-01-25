Special Events

Saturday, Jan. 26

Saturday at the Museum: Celebrate Kansas' 158th birthday at a come-and-go event from 1 to 5 p.m. at El Quartelejo Museum, 902 W. Fifth St., Scott City, where staff will unpack the Indian Homes in Kansas Trunk, there will be a craft table, and you can explore the museum and gallery.

Chili & Soup Supper: The Pierceville Church Youth Group's annual Chili & Soup Supper is set for 5 p.m. at Pierceville Church Activities Center. The menu feature chili, soups, cornbread, relishes and homemade desserts. Everyone is welcome and donations will be accepted. Donations go to the youth winter retreat.

YMCA fun night: The Garden City Family YMCA, 1224 Center St., is hosting the Winter Wonderland Family Fun Night from 7 to 9 p.m.. The event will include inflatables, drawings, carnival games, crafts, swimming and prizes. Come early for snacks and drinks while they last.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Groundhog Supper: The Knights of Columbus, 205 N. Eighth St. in Garden City, is hosting a groundhog supper from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving whole hog sausage, biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, sauerkraut, ice cream, and Kool-Aid and coffee to drink. The cost is $8 for adult, $4 for children 12 and under, and children under 5 eat free.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Groundhog Supper: The First United Methodist Church, 1106 N. Main St. in Garden City, will be hosting its annual Groundhog Supper, featuring homemade biscuits and country fresh sausage gravy, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3.50 for children 11 and under. Tickets are available at the church office, El Conquistador, Garden City Propane, Blue Fox Boutiques or online at fumcgc.com. Call (620) 275-9171 for more information.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Pancake & Sausage Supper: The Cimarron United Methodist Men are hosting a Pancake & Sausage Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cimarron United Methodist Church, 108 N. Second in Cimarron. Donations welcome.

Friday, Feb. 1

Scholarship giveaway: The Broncbuster Bookstore at Garden City Community College is partnering with JUCO Product for a fun week of giveaways, culminating in a scholarship drawing and giveaway at 11:30 a.m. JUCO Product is providing two $200 scholarships for current GCCC students, and the bookstore is providing bookstore prizes and JUCO Product prizes for winners of a trivia contest.

First Friday Art Walk: Participants can come and go at their leisure and view art exhibits at each of the following art stops: High Plains Public Radio (4-6 p.m.), The Mercer Gallery at Garden City Community College (4-6 p.m.), Garden City Arts (5-7 p.m.) and Patrick Dugan's Coffe House.

Saturday, Feb. 2

NRA Women on Target: Garden City Community College is hosting an NRA Women on Target class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the college. Participants are encouraged to bring their own eye and ear protection. Preregistration is required, and the cost is $70. Call (620) 276-9684 for more information.

Miss Southwest Kansas: Hugoton High School will host the Miss Southwest Kansas 2019 pageant from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. This year's pageant features 18 contestants. Doors open at 5:30, and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for teens and younger.

Organizations

Saturday, Jan. 26

VFW District meeting: The VFW Auxiliary District meeting for members. Coffee and rolls will be served starting at 8 a.m., with the meeting to follow at 9 a.m. at the VFW Post No. 2279, 1101 W. Mary St., in Garden City.

Strange Visitors: In this workshop, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St., you get to sculpt your own space ship and alien using model magic clay, with all supplies provided. For ages 8 and older. Cost is $10; $5 for GCA members.

Make-It, Take-It: Come to the Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and explore new art making techniques with your child. Ages 5 and older.

Southwest Kansas Ringnecks: 2019 Annual Pheasants Forever banquet, 5:30 p.m., at 602 S. Main St., Johnson City. Tickets are $25 at the door.

Spay-ghetti Dinner and Wine Pull: The Garden City Elks B.P.O.E., 905 E. Kansas Ave., is hosting a spaghetti dinner and wine pull event to benefit the Finney County Humane Society from 6 to 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $8; at the door, $10. For $20, pick a random bottle of wine. Value of wine will vary.

Wichita County Outdoorsmen: Wichita County Outdoorsmen, LLC, is having its annual fundraiser from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Wichita County Community Building in Leoti, with a social and meal that includes pork loin, side dishes, dessert and beverages. Event will also include a live auction and raffle. Tickets are $125, which includes entry and meal and $100 in raffle tickets.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Bookbinding workshop: Learn the basics of bookmarking and create your own journal during this two-might workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St. Garden City Arts director Katy Guthrie will lead the workshop. Cost is $30 for GCA members and $35 for non-members.

Saturday, Feb. 2

FOLRZ banquet: The Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo is hosting its annual dinner banquet from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, 312 Finnup Drive. Great Western Dining will cater a buffet-style meal. FOLRZ and zoo officials will present an review of 2018 and highlight plans for 2019, and Dr. Ryan Sharp will present "From Kansas to Katmai: An Exploration of Conservation Issues and Management Techniques." Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. For more information, call (620) 276-6243.