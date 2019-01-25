Three Asian small-clawed otter pups named after Star Wars characters have made their public debut Friday at the Kansas City Zoo.

Han, Luke and Leia were born last October and first had to learn to swim before going on display.

These young otters join siblings Connor, Clover and Otis along with mom Cai and dad Ian on exhibit in Tropics at the zoo, 6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, Mo.

"They still have a lot of swim lessons ahead to master their abilities," the zoo said.

The zoo released the video on Friday on their Facebook page.