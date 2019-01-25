The National American University Foundation, Garden City Community College and sponsor Screen Printing & Specialties of Garden City will honor and award prize money to five St. Dominic Catholic School sixth-graders who earned top honors in the My Plan for the Future essay competition.

The award presentation event will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at GCCC, 801 Campus Drive.

Students were challenged to submit essays describing where they see themselves in 2030 and their plans for achieving their goals.

Overall winner, Kyleigh Whitehurst, who will receive $250, said in her essay she wants to attend the University of Kansas medical school and be a neonatologist, following in the footsteps of the doctors that treated her when she was born premature.

Honorable mentions Grady Gleason, Maddy Schreibuogel, Emma Wedel, and Katelyn Barrett will each receive $50. Gleason wants to be an agriculture teacher, Schreibuogel a military nurse, Wedel a welder and Barrett a dance teacher and business owner.