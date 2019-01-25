The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs:

Garden City Police Department

Wednesday

Rigo Urrutia- Burciaga, 24, 4101 E. U.S. Highway 50, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jennifer Lee Mendoza, 22, 302 Santa Fe Ave., was arrested at 8:09 p.m. on an allegation of interference with a law enforcement officer and on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Thursday

Ravae Perez, 23, 1904 11th St., was arrested at 3:08 a.m. on allegations of criminal restraint, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Brian Lee Waugh, 42, 4260 E. Nancy Ave., was arrested at 3:23 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

Francisca Pablo-Xiloj, 19, 303 Hudson St., was arrested at 10:56 a.m. on an allegation of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Perra Nataly Nieto-Grado, 28, Scott City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on allegations of speeding, no proof of vehicle liability insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Teresa Armida Rivera, 30, 707 Evans, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Arturo Armando Garcia-Dominguez, 44, Macksville, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. on an allegation of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Corey Adam Larson, 29, 100 N. Jones Ave., Holcomb, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. on allegations of intimidation of a witness, criminal restraint and domestic battery.

Nicolette Cole Hampton, 35, 5900 E. Mansfield Road, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on allegations of possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday

Adrian Jorell Rivera, 22, Dodge City, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.