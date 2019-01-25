A plant from outer space, a doo-wop girls trio, a dentist addicted to laughing gas, a quintessential nerd and blonde bombshell – these assorted characters make up the offbeat musical "Little Shop Of Horrors." The popular show will be presented by Sterling College Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 2 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The Sterling College Theatre production of “Little Shop” features a cast of 15 and is directed by Sterling College theatre faculty member Sasha Hildebrand with music direction by faculty member Marisa Callan. Sterling theatre faculty member Stephen English is designed the set for the show.

Little Shop of Horrors is a hilarious yet tragic love story dealing with life-altering consequences as the characters try to survive their mundane lives in 1960’s Skid Row. This dark comedic musical is about a down-on-his-luck guy, Seymour, played by Micah Watney of Sterling who is offered the girl of his dreams, Audrey played by Alyssa Hershey of Wichita and Kyra McGuire of Haven. Seymour is offered fame and success with the help of an all-powerful, rhythm and blues talking and singing carnivorous plant, voiced by Bobby Foster of Sterling.

Other cast members include Will Dutton of Sterling, Kalasia Thomas of Wichita, Samantha Jarvis of Riverside, California, Jojo Maxwell of Corona, California, Alex Engelken of St. George; Brooke Shultz of Stafford, Lexi Jarvis of Riverside, California, Keith Erichsen of Garden City, Adam Moore of Hutchinson, Seth Rogers of Wichita and John Williams of St. Louis, Missouri.

Tickets for the show are $5 for students and $10 for adults and are available online at sterling.edu or at the door before each performance.