TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly affirmed the administration's expectation Thursday a new task force appointed to develop a plan for expanding Medicaid eligibility in Kansas will deliver by the end of January.

"We're not reinventing the wheel," Kelly said at the Capitol. "We plan to have something next week."

Kansas is among 14 states to not expand health care delivery under the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Barack Obama. Her task force's deadline is Jan. 29, which is Kansas Day.

Opposition to expansion among Republican leadership in the House and Senate has been robust during the 2019 session, despite approval of a bipartisan bill in 2017 vetoed by Gov. Sam Brownback. Polling in Kansas indicates a majority of residents support broadening eligibility for the health program serving about 400,000 disabled, elderly and low-income people in the state.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Olathe, said no legislative proposal for expansion should be viewed as legitimate unless it assumed 200,000 more Kansans would enroll in Medicaid. He also said the per-person cost attached to previous proposals was far too low.

However, House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said the idea of expanding had public support but GOP legislative leaders had dug in their heels.

"Our biggest obstacle in both (chambers) is the leadership," Sawyer said. "It's going to be tough trying to get it to the floor."

Kelly, a Democrat from Topeka, said during her 2018 campaign and her State of the State speech that Kansas ought to proceed with a strategy to expand affordable health care to about 150,000 Kansans.

"We’ve seen Republican and Democratic-led states across the country find consensus on Medicaid expansion. It’s time we do the same in Kansas," the governor said. "It will create jobs, support rural hospitals, keep our tax dollars here in our state and make Kansas families stronger."

She appointed a task force to provide input on the proposed bill and to join in advocating for deepening the reach of KanCare, the state's $3 billion privatized Medicaid program.

"We’ve assembled a group of top-notch leaders who can help us develop a plan that is financially sustainable and meets the unique needs of Kansas patients, hospitals, providers and diverse communities," the governor said.

The task force includes representatives of the Kansas Hospital Association, Community Care Network of Kansas, Wyandotte Health Foundation, Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, Association of Community Mental Health Centers, Kansas Medical Society, Sunflower Health Plan and Center for Law and Social Policy.

"The time to expand KanCare is now," said April Holman, executive director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. "All of us who support this effort are ready to put in the time and do the work it will require, including the thousands of Kansans who stand to gain access to health care."

Others on Kelly's working group are Lee Norman, interim secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment; Rep. Susan Concanon, R-Beloit; and Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-Kansas City.