Florence Wilson Elementary School will participate next week in the nationwide Great Kindness Challenge, a proactive bullying prevention initiative.

The school will hold a kickoff event from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. Monday with a community kindness tunnel of police officers, firefighters, city officials, school board members and others, who will greet their students with high fives, smiles and encouraging signs as they enter the school. Throughout the week, students and staff will perform acts of kindness and take part in activities.