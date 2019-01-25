Since the Finney County Humane Society began running Garden City's animal shelter in January 2017, the facility has been able to help more people from more regional communities, increased exposure and animal adoption rates and decreased euthanasia rates.

Now entering its third year with the shelter, the society will host a vaccination clinic in March and at least three spay and neuter clinics starting in May. But first, the organization need the funds to make it possible.

Saturday night, the Humane Society will hold its annual Spay-ghetti Dinner and Wine Pull, one of its larger fundraisers of the year. From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Garden City Elks Lodge, 905 E. Kansas Plaza, guests can swing by the come-and-go dinner to enjoy a meal, silent auction and, for the first time, $20 wine pull, where participants can walk away with a wine bottle valued at anywhere from $2 to $114. Tickets are $8 if bought ahead of time and $10 at the door.

All proceeds will go to the society and animal shelter, specifically its spay and neuter clinics, said FCHS Executive Director Nikki Spanier. Last year, the event raised more than $26,400 to help 400 animals get spayed or neutered, she said. This year, the society hopes to hit $30,000.

Hopefully, it will have a big impact, said Danna Jones, vice president of the FCHS Board of Directors.

"This fundraiser could go a long way to helping us continue (spay and neuter clinics) or make a bigger splash with it..." Jones said. "It's a good thing for the community, and we think it's important. That's the only way we're going to get a handle on too many companion animals in the community."

The open intake shelter accepts anything that’s not wildlife. In 2018, the more than 100 kennels, which can each hold multiple animals, were full with mostly dogs and cats, but also a ram, goats, pigs, rats, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, chickens, roosters and a baby boa constrictor, Spanier said.

Partially due to the size of Garden City and limited pet-friendly housing, many people surrender pets when they move to the community, Jones said.

"I think people just don't realize how sad it is in a community this size. It wouldn't matter how big our shelter is, it would always be full," Jones said.

Spanier said that on a weekly basis, the shelter is at about 90 percent capacity.

Last year, the shelter housed 2,960 animals, of which 1,561 were strays, 858 were surrendered by owners, 79 were born at the shelter and 137 were court-ordered. On top of that, 204 were injured and were en route to the shelter, but died before reaching the shelter, she said.

When the shelter has space, it also reaches out to smaller area shelters with fewer resources, freeing up kennel space in the area without euthanasia. In 2018, the shelter pulled in 324 dogs and one pig from 18 mostly southwest Kansas communities. All were adopted locally or through other rescues, Spanier said.

Including animals brought to the shelter or living with foster owners in 2017, 645 were reclaimed by owners and 504 were adopted.

More than 1,400 were also sent to no-kill rescue shelters across the country. The society often gets updates about the adopted animals, Spanier said. One western Kansas pit bull was adopted in Washington and went to play on a beach for the first time in its life, she said.

About 25 to 30 percent of the shelter’s animals are transported out weekly to make room for new intakes, Spanier said, and the result saves lives. If the shelter couldn’t send animals to other rescues, it would have to euthanize 30 to 40 dogs a week to have space for new intakes, she said.

“We can only adopt so many, and the community can only have so many, so we look for other means to get them adopted out...” she said. “We’re always doing something new, something different.”

The society aims to make the shelter a no-kill facility in the future, Spanier said, but it’s currently not feasible because of the number of feral cats in the area.

In 2018, the shelter euthanized 469 cats, about half of which were feral and half sick or injured, and 36 dogs, of which about 8 percent were injured, 22 percent were ill with canine parvovirus, 25 percent were court-ordered and 45 percent were due to aggressive behavior.

The shelter and society reunite animals with their families and adopt them to new ones. Spanier said. They provide pet cremation services, run frequent vaccination and low-cost spay and neuter clinics and offer all Finney County residents up to $50 vouchers toward spay and neuter vet bills. In 2018, the society paid $12,620 to hand out 235 vouchers, she said.

While dog adoption fees include spay and neuter costs, the society pays to spay or neuter every cat adopted to lower fees, Spanier said.

The shelter and society are largely collaborative but run on separate budgets, Spanier said. Average monthly expenses are $27,000 for the shelter and $13,000 for the society, which largely handles medical expenses, including vet bills.

Transportation to other rescues is also costly since those animals must be vaccinated for rabies, have health certificates and, in some cases, be spayed or neutered, Spanier said.

The organization does hold other fundraisers, including Barktoberfest on Oct. 12, and participates in the Western Kansas Community Foundation’s annual Match Day, but most of its funding comes from community donations, Spanier said.

“It’s never enough, and I’ve learned that being in the nonprofit world. It’s never enough. But, whenever we need something, desperately need something, the community all comes together … People come through and that’s how you make it work,” Spanier said.

The shelter takes donations of any kind, Spanier said: food, toys, cash, sponsorships. It’s always looking for volunteers to clean the shelter or run adoption events, or for fosters to care for animals and help them find homes.

“The animals have no voice, so the Humane Society’s there to be their voice and to help them,” Spanier said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.