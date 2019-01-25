In an effort to assist local federal employees who haven’t received a paycheck since December due to the government shutdown, the City of Garden City is offering them a break on their utility bills.

Typically, when a utility customer receives a 30 days past due notice for their account, they can have their utilities shut off within 10 days and the city assesses penalties equal to 5 percent of the outstanding balance of the account.

Through the assistance program, if a federal employee receives a past due notice, the city will flag the account, the utilities will not be turned off and the penalties will be waived, said City Finance Director Melinda Hitz. Federal employees just have to provide proof of federal employment and fill out and sign an installment agreement for utility bills designated for federal employees. The agreement is valid for 60 days.

Hitz said that after 60 days, the federal employee can come in and make another arrangement if necessary.

Even with the news President Donald Trump announced Friday about a deal being reached that temporarily ends the shutdown, provides a three-week extension of government funding and allows for federal workers to receive back pay, Hitz said the city still feels the program is needed.

“We just thought this would be a good program for the city to put out,” she said. “We care about our citizens in the city, and this is one thing that we can do to try to help.”

Hitz said the city’s director of public utilities, Mike Muirhead, had heard about some private utilities in other places providing such assistance and shared the idea with Hitz. Others with city staff thought it was a good idea, Hitz said.

“I was talking to the girls who take payments here in our office. They feel bad when people are struggling, and they thought this would be a great idea to assist these people that are not getting a paycheck at all,” she said.

For more information, call the city’s Service and Finance Department at 620-276-1100.

Contact Brett Riggs at briggs@gctelegram.com.