After the passing of President George H.W. Bush and the national day of mourning that followed, we were all encouraged to reflect on the life of a great and honorable American leader. For those among us who care and who pay attention, that day also served as a reminder of the degree to which the Republican party’s standards have deteriorated since Bush’s term as president.

Even though Bush 41’s presidency was not considered to be very successful, his character was never in question. A decorated military veteran, Bush was a man who, by all accounts, remained humble, respectful of others, caring and compassionate throughout his life. All of these are qualities that are totally foreign to the current holder of our highest office.

Why the bar has been lowered so much within the Republican party over the last 30 years is a mystery to me, but when contrasting Bush 41’s legacy with what Donald Trump’s is likely to be, it’s clear that it has been lowered, indeed. Bush leaves a legacy of class, character, and compassion, while, to this point, Trump will primarily leave us with memories of porn stars, prostitutes, and Putin.

With that in mind, I would suggest that the designated day of mourning for Bush ‘41’ was really a day of fond reflection. Our nation’s time to truly mourn started in November 2016 and will be ongoing until Trump is either impeached, imprisoned or simply voted out of office, whichever comes first.

Meanwhile, one can only watch with fascination as the party of family values marches on. We should all be hopeful that the next 30 years will show a reversal of the course they are currently on.

Rest in peace, George.

Phillip White

Geneseo