The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs:

Garden City Police Department

Sunday

Abby Jane Herlan, 24, 316 1/2 N. Main St., was arrested at 3:15 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.

Frank Julian Martinez-Guerrero, 19, 515 Chesterfield Drive, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Micah Lorenzano, 20, 1628 N. Conkling St., was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on two municipal/county violations.

Irma Johana Galan, 25, 950 N. Jennie Barker Road, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. on an allegation of domestic battery.

Shelly Hammer, 43, Garden City, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Luis Albert Vargas II, 24, 2914 N. Fleming St., was arrested at 4:21 p.m. on allegations of criminal threat, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance, distribution of a hallucinogenic drug, distribution of a stimulant, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, possession of a stimulant and criminal use of weapons.

Natalie Lucille Cosner, 33, Liberal, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Monday

Pedro Quintanar, 31, 2620 N. Main St., was arrested at 2:55 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.

Marco Antonio Morales-Juarez, 26, 1314 Bancroft St., was arrested at 3:56 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Alan Michael Garcia, 39, 4170 E. U.S. Highway 50, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Russhard Breon Cruickshank, 21, 611 N. Campus Drive, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tuesday

Joshua Dale Searcy, 35, 107 W. Hazel St., was arrested at 12:58 a.m. on allegations of aggravated robbery, criminal restraint and domestic battery.

Alfonso Bustamante Morales, 29, 5795 Old Post Road, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. on allegations of domestic battery.

Marcella Lira, 37, 1160 Lakeview Drive, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. on a probation violation and a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

Brian Anthony Bolden, 36, 2615 N. Main St., was arrested at 9 a.m. on a court-ordered sanction.

Saturday

Hector Javier Perez, 38, 950 N. Jennie Barker Road, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. on a court-ordered sanction.

Jerrod Joseph Bakken, 35, 740 S. Donna Ave., was arrested at 6:57 p.m. on a parole violation.

Preston Michael McDaniel, 24, 101 Wiley St., Holcomb was arrested at 7:05 p.m. on a parole violation.

Kansas Highway Patrol

Sunday

Juan Alberto Solano, 23, Lakin, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. on allegations of operating a vehicle without a valid license, vehicles unlawful acts-registration and no proof of vehicle liability insurance.

Monday

Salvador Patrocino Rascon Jr., 39, 1906 N. Eighth St. was arrested at 9:58 a.m. on an allegation of driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.