The Fort Leavenworth Arts and Crafts Center, 310 McPherson Ave., will host Cork and Canvas classes from 6-8:30 p.m. today and 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Cost is $35 per painter. Tickets must be purchased no later than 24 hours before the class date. For more information, call 684-3373.

The USDB Sales Store is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility at 740 W. Warehouse Road at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25. There will be tours, gifts and a drawing for authorized patrons.

The Interagency Brown-Bag Lecture Series for the 2019 academic year will continue with 2019 Threat Priorities and Insider Threat Indicators by Robert Carignan, FBI supervisory intelligence analyst for the Kansas City District, at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Arnold Conference Room of the Lewis and Clark Center. For more information, call Rod Cox at (913) 682-7244 or e-mail rcox@thesimonscenter.org.

The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Robin Hood” is at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.

Leisure Travel Services, at 310 McPherson Ave., has discounted tickets for Disney’s Armed Forces Salute 2019. For information, call 684-2580.

Leisure Travel Services has discounted tickets and special offers for military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 310 McPherson Ave. Call 684-2580 or visit https://leavenworth.army.mwr.com/programs/leisure-travel-services.