Less than two weeks after the Community Day Care Center announced it would close its Eighth Street location and after frustrated parents and community members began asking questions of the center’s board, Christie Reed, Head Start and Early Head Start director at Kansas Children’s Service League, stood up Wednesday night and said the KCSL was stepping in.

Much had to be decided, Reed said Thursday, a day after the CDCC board met with parents and others in the community who had concerns about the closure. But ideally, she said, the board, KCSL and the Finney County Economic Development Corp. will be able to make available childcare services that can accommodate Eighth Street center families without a gap in service.

The goal is that by the projected Feb. 8 closing of the center, all remaining Eighth Street clients will be moved over to a new KCSL center, Reed said. But, at the moment, the fast-paced project is constantly in flux and nothing can be guaranteed yet, she said. She said she will have more information early next week and keep parents informed via letters throughout the process.



“They need to keep looking and pray while they’re looking that we can figure something out,” Reed said.

On Jan. 11, the CDCC Board of Directors told the Eighth Street location’s staff and parents that the building would close Feb. 8 due to financial struggles. On Monday, the FCEDC brought the board and KCSL together to discuss a way to continue to provide services for CDCC families under KCSL, Reed said.

The nearly two weeks that have passed since the announcement has been stuffed with licensing transfers, touching base with staff, and, on Thursday afternoon, a tour by all parties of the Eighth Street location that uncovered one of the project’s biggest obstacles: the facility itself. The old building has continuous air conditioning problems and is in need of new paint, floors and ceiling tiles, among other updates, Reed said. Moving in would “take a significant investment to get to where it needs to be,” she said.

The maintenance and cosmetic issues may mean the groups have to leave the building behind and track down another location, but the group is not sure where yet, Reed said.

Ideally, the new center would operate as a Head Start and Early Head Start base, offering daycare services that focus on the child’s education, development, health and stability at home for ages 0 to 5. Those who qualify as Head Start families could use the services for free, and other families would pay a tuition likely comparable to CDCC, Reed said.

However, Reed asserted, nothing was completely tied down, yet. She was not sure how many slots would be open, though she ideally hoped to be able to service the 44 Eighth Street children and 11 Head Start slots. Reed said KCSL hoped to keep the existing staff members from the Eighth Street center, but was not sure how many would still be available.

Early next week, Reed said, she plans to meet with the CDCC board and FCEDC staff to brainstorm where to go from here.

“I think whatever we decide to do, we will be able to accomplish it very efficiently and effectively,” Reed said.

At Wednesday night's meeting, more than 40 parents, staff and community members, including Lona DuVall, Nicole Hahn and Shannon Dick of the FCEDC, Finney County United Way Executive Director Deb Oyler, and former United Way director Susan Escareno, sat before the CDCC's seven-member board to ask about the closure.

They asked why the board had not communicated with parents about the decision. Why had the board not worked with parents and the community to organize fundraisers or a capital campaign to revamp the building? If enrollment was an issue, why had the center not made a larger, more expansive effort to advertise the open spots online?

Parents and community members said other parents did not know about the vacancies or were turned off by the state of the building. They asked that if the old, run-down building was a deterrent to new clients, why had the center not taken up parents’ offers to fix up the building or reach out to local professionals and businesses?

Irene Viera, a Garden City High School early education student, stood up and told the board that trained students would be happy to intern at the center for free, or help run local fundraisers. She gave the board her phone number. If they didn’t call, she’d be back, she said.

Some in attendance Wednesday were frustrated that two board members’ children had been given some of the limited spots at the CDCC's other location on College Drive. CDCC board President LoganSchultz said all Eighth Street children granted spots at College Drive were selected by an objective criterium and that those board members abstained from the deciding vote.

Oyler, Escareno and Pam Fuller, director of Finney County Public Library and former CDCC board member, questioned the board. Fuller asked if the board had considered applying for grants or working with local companies, and Oyler asked what it would have taken to keep the location open.

Schultz said a combination of higher enrollment and higher tuition would have helped, though price hikes had hurt enrollment in the past.

“The board should have communicated earlier with parents, staff, FCEDC and others so that all parties could have worked together towards a solution. Perhaps the end result would have been the same, but it wouldn’t have been so detrimental to those involved,” Oyler said in an email to The Telegram.



Escareno said she had helped former Eighth Street Site Director Esther Pena review a grant from the city that to help pay to repair two classrooms, a leaky window and walls and replace the flooring, which was awarded in early 2018.

Today, the problems persist. The grant was news to Schultz, who said he did not know where the money went, but intended to find out.

Escanero said after the meeting that the Western Kansas Community Foundation also awarded the center a grant for sleeping mats, high chairs and area rugs, and that the Rotary Club and Tyson Fresh Meats had donated to the center, also in early 2018.

Longtime Eighth Street parents were upset that their children would be separated from friends, staff and the center’s social, engaging environment. One woman said her child started at the daycare the week of the closure announcement. One woman said without the location, her husband would have to quit his job to watch their children.

Despite a call for more transparency, Schultz said the board would not comment on financial details. Regardless, he said the Eighth Street location had lost money for six months — $3,000 a month, said Treasurer Jordan Ortega — prior to the closing, and there was not enough revenue to keep the site open. Over the past two years, the center as a whole lost $100,000, Schultz said.



“The daycare itself has been struggling for a long time ,and this board is doing the best job that we know how. Most of us have been on the board less than a year, and we’re trying to do the best that we can to ensure that the entire corporation doesn’t close,” Schultz said.



When asked if the College Drive location would close, as well, Schultz said it was not likely.



The board had raised tuition twice in the past two years and seen it adversely affect enrollment, said Board Secretary Rebecca Huber. The board had held a garage sale and Pizza Hut fundraiser last year, but could not hold fundraisers for about three months in the fall so they would not conflict with the annual campaign for United Way, a large donor. The center had submitted more grant applications than they had in the past, but with little luck. Most of the advertising for open spots was done by word of mouth, posters around town and a few Facebook posts, the most recent one posted in September.

The board did not tell the community or staff about the closure earlier out of fear the staff would leave before the closing date, board members said. Site Director Sarah Burtis said she would stay until the doors closed for good.

