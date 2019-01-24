In his 22 years of experience with Newton Fire/EMS, Division Chief Phil Beebe has fielded many questions about the department's procedures.

"This is a common question I get — 'why, when I call for an ambulance, does a fire truck show up,'" Beebe said.

The answer is slightly complicated, as not every call for medical help results in having both an ambulance and fire truck dispatched. Calls that do not require immediate intervention have just an ambulance with two people sent out, while other personnel stay at the station.

"They're not committed to that call so they can respond to a fire or a more serious medical emergency," Beebe said.

More serious medical calls warrant paging out multiple personnel — which often means two people on an ambulance and two on a fire truck.

Having four sets of hands at the scene of a medical emergency can be helpful, but the department has to be ready to respond to concurrent calls for service as well.

"Pretty soon, our resources are getting depleted so that if another call comes out, it's helpful to have people on fire trucks who are already mobile who can respond," Beebe said. "...If all four of them went on the ambulance, that fire truck is out of service for a long time."

Newton Fire/EMS personnel are trained as both firefighters and emergency medical technicians, enabling them to respond to both medical and fire calls. Nearly half of the staff also have paramedic training.

"Since we do EMS, we stay very busy," Beebe said. "...If a call of a grass fire comes in, (they're) going. If someone is having a heart attack, we're going because we're cross-trained for fire and ambulance."

Each of Newton's three fire stations are staffed with three shifts of personnel who work 24 hours on and 48 hours off.

"It's always a busy 24 hours," Beebe said.

In 2018, the department responded to about 3,600 calls.

"On average, each call takes about two hours," Beebe said.

That time is taken up by going to the scene of the call, assisting the patient, providing treatment in the ambulance, transporting them to a medical care facility, returning to the station, cleaning and restocking the vehicle and documenting the details of the call.

When they are not responding to a call, Newton Fire/EMS personnel participate in many activities including training. They are required to take part in 16 hours of structural firefighting training per month, which breaks down to about 90 minutes per shift.

"It's imperative that we do training, but if they get an ambulance call or a fire call, they'll drop everything and go," Beebe said.

Many of the staff are also involved in specialty teams including a community paramedicine team, a disaster medical service unit; a marketing team; honor guard; public education team and fire prevention team. They also provide CPR and first aid training for the community.

Keeping their vehicles in good working order is also a priority task.

"It's non-negotiable here. You have to maintain these trucks. They have to have their oil changed and general maintenance and we take care of that," Beebe said.

Uniforms and gear must be kept as clean as possible, as it is not unusual for members of the department to answer calls for service in homes that can be filled with lice, bedbugs or urine and feces from pets.

"You wouldn't believe some of the things we walk into," Beebe said. "...Sometimes it's hard for us to breathe, just walking into some of those environments."

In the evenings, personnel are allowed to take advantage of any down time.

"We do encourage them to rest and take breaks through the day when they can because it's very rare to go a shift without being up running calls throughout the night and we want to make sure they're safe and rested."

The firefighters might rent a movie, but may not always make it to the end credits.

"If the bells go off, they go to work and the movie goes unwatched. That's part of it," Beebe said.

The public noticing firefighters at the store leads to another of Beebe's most-fielded questions — who is footing the grocery bill?

"People see us at Dillons and they think they're buying us meals and that's not the case," Beebe said. "We pay for our own food."