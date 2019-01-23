Lego Club
What: Children can come play and build with Legos.
When: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Dudley Township Public Library, Satanta.
Blushing Artiste
What: Come and have a glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres while creating a painting that you can take home. Must be 21 or older.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.
Cost: $35 for non-members; $30 for GCA members.
Contact: (620) 290-9700.
Painting demonstration
What: University of Kansas art instructor Michael McCaffrey will give a painting demonstration. McCaffrey’s pieces, which explore aging and the human condition, are being featured at GCCC's Mercer Gallery through Feb. 1.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday
Where: 2D art lab on the Garden City Community College campus.
VFW District meeting
What: The VFW Auxiliary District meeting for members.
When: Coffee and rolls will be served starting at 8 a.m., with the meeting to follow at 9 a.m.
Where: VFW Post No. 2279, 1101 W. Mary St., in Garden City.
Strange Visitors
What: In this workshop, you get to sculpt your own space ship and alien using model magic clay, with all supplies provided. For ages 8 and older.
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.
Cost: $10; $5 for GCA members
Saturday at the Museum
What: Celebrate Kansas' 158th birthday at a come-and-go event at the museum, where staff will unpack the Indian Homes in Kansas Trunk, there will be a craft table, and you can explore the museum and gallery.
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: El Quartelejo Museum, 902 W. Fifth St., Scott City
Make-It, Take-It
What: Come to the Garden City Arts gallery and explore new art making techniques with your child. Ages 5 and older.
When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.
Southwest Kansas Ringnecks
What: 2019 Annual Pheasants Forever banquet
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: 602 S. Main St., Johnson City
Cost: Door ticket, $25
Spay-ghetti Dinner and Wine Pull
What: The Garden City Elks B.P.O.E. is hosting a spaghetti dinner and wine pull event to benefit the Finney County Humane Society.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Elks Lodge, 905 E. Kansas Ave.
Cost: Advance tickets, $8; at the door, $10. For $20, pick a random bottle of wine. Value of wine will vary.
Wichita County Outdoorsmen
What: Wichita County Outdoorsmen, LLC, is having its annual fundraiser, with a meal to include pork loin, side dishes, dessert and beverages. Event will also include a live auction and raffle.
When: 5:30 to 10 p.m., with social hour at 5:30 p.m., meal at 7 p.m.
Where: Wichita County Community Building
Cost: Tickets are $125, which includes entry and meal and $100 in raffle tickets.
YMCA fun night
What: The Garden City Family YMCA is hosting the Winter Wonderland Family Fun Night. The event will include inflatables, drawings, carnival games, crafts, swimming and prizes. Come early for snacks and drinks while they last.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: YMCA, 1224 Center St.
Groundhog Supper
What: The Knights of Columbus is hosting a groundhog supper, serving whole hog sausage, biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, sauerkraut, ice cream, and Kool-Aid and coffee to drink.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 N. Eighth St., Garden City
Cost: Adults, $8; children 12 and under, $4; children under 5, free
Contact: Call (620) 276-8031