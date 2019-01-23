Lego Club

What: Children can come play and build with Legos.

When: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Dudley Township Public Library, Satanta.

Blushing Artiste

What: Come and have a glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres while creating a painting that you can take home. Must be 21 or older.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $35 for non-members; $30 for GCA members.

Contact: (620) 290-9700.

Painting demonstration

What: University of Kansas art instructor Michael McCaffrey will give a painting demonstration. McCaffrey’s pieces, which explore aging and the human condition, are being featured at GCCC's Mercer Gallery through Feb. 1.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday

Where: 2D art lab on the Garden City Community College campus.

VFW District meeting

What: The VFW Auxiliary District meeting for members.

When: Coffee and rolls will be served starting at 8 a.m., with the meeting to follow at 9 a.m.

Where: VFW Post No. 2279, 1101 W. Mary St., in Garden City.

Strange Visitors

What: In this workshop, you get to sculpt your own space ship and alien using model magic clay, with all supplies provided. For ages 8 and older.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $10; $5 for GCA members

Saturday at the Museum

What: Celebrate Kansas' 158th birthday at a come-and-go event at the museum, where staff will unpack the Indian Homes in Kansas Trunk, there will be a craft table, and you can explore the museum and gallery.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: El Quartelejo Museum, 902 W. Fifth St., Scott City

Make-It, Take-It

What: Come to the Garden City Arts gallery and explore new art making techniques with your child. Ages 5 and older.

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Southwest Kansas Ringnecks

What: 2019 Annual Pheasants Forever banquet

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: 602 S. Main St., Johnson City

Cost: Door ticket, $25

Spay-ghetti Dinner and Wine Pull

What: The Garden City Elks B.P.O.E. is hosting a spaghetti dinner and wine pull event to benefit the Finney County Humane Society.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Elks Lodge, 905 E. Kansas Ave.

Cost: Advance tickets, $8; at the door, $10. For $20, pick a random bottle of wine. Value of wine will vary.

Wichita County Outdoorsmen

What: Wichita County Outdoorsmen, LLC, is having its annual fundraiser, with a meal to include pork loin, side dishes, dessert and beverages. Event will also include a live auction and raffle.

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m., with social hour at 5:30 p.m., meal at 7 p.m.

Where: Wichita County Community Building

Cost: Tickets are $125, which includes entry and meal and $100 in raffle tickets.

YMCA fun night

What: The Garden City Family YMCA is hosting the Winter Wonderland Family Fun Night. The event will include inflatables, drawings, carnival games, crafts, swimming and prizes. Come early for snacks and drinks while they last.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: YMCA, 1224 Center St.

Groundhog Supper

What: The Knights of Columbus is hosting a groundhog supper, serving whole hog sausage, biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, sauerkraut, ice cream, and Kool-Aid and coffee to drink.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 N. Eighth St., Garden City

Cost: Adults, $8; children 12 and under, $4; children under 5, free

Contact: Call (620) 276-8031