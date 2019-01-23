The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs:

Garden City Police Department

Friday

Scott Ryan Roe, 38, 1406 55 SW Ford Road, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.

Saturday

Yonatan Yobany Vazquez-Guerreo, 20, Spearville, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. on an allegation of theft.

Jessica Shelby Lang, 28, 1702 Chesterfield Drive, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Sunday

Brian Lee Asebedo, 41, 515 Chesterfield Drive, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.