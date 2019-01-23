TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly's pick to oversee social services reform addressed a House committee Wednesday as part of an overview of programs for elderly and disabled Kansans.

Laura Howard, interim secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and Kansas Department for Children and Families, told lawmakers she was happy to return to state government.

Howard has held senior-level positions for state social service programs, including deputy secretary for health care policy, and served as a regional administrator in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Most recently, she was director of the Public Management Center at the University of Kansas.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to come back and work directly within state government again,” Howard said.

She and her staff appeared before the Social Services Budget committee to provide details about a variety of services offered by KDADS. Lawmakers expressed optimism that the agency is heading in the right direction with a change in leadership and improved financial support.

Rep. Monica Murnan, D-Pittsburg, said she was happy to hear from the presentation that investments in recent years were making an impact at the local level for some of the state's most vulnerable populations.

Two years ago, it was a different story.

“It was disheartening," she said, "and also it wasn’t very transparent. Things that I knew were happening in my community and in my region I wasn’t hearing in this setting. This is a totally different conversation.

"While we’re still working through a system that’s been horribly eroded, it does sound like we’re making progress slowly.”

Kelly's budget proposes an increase in funding from $1.88 billion in the current fiscal year to $2.01 billion next year. That includes a $16.8 million increase from the state general fund.

Brad Ridley, an operations director at KDADS, said there are 5,800 individuals on the waiting list for physical disability services, 9,076 on the intellectual/developmentally disabled waiting list, and 274 children waiting for autism services.

Salary increases have helped address a problem with surveys of nursing facilities, Ridley said. In July 2018, one-third of the 350 facilities were past due for a survey under federal requirements. Now, after filling eight out of 20 open positions on the survey team, only two facilities have gone more than 16 months without a review.

Rep. Will Carpenter, the committee chairman and a Republican from El Dorado, said lawmakers were just getting a 30,000-foot view of KDADS. As the session progresses, he said, he expects to take a hard look at mental health services.

“This is a big ship," Carpenter said. "It takes a long time to turn it, and I think there’s a lot of awareness throughout this whole building of mental health issues. I’m optimistic that we can take advantage of that and bring some things to bear that help our citizens, our mentally ill.”