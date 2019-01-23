The first episode of Smoky Hills Public Television’s local program, The Kansas Legislature, will air 7 p.m. Friday.

The show, hosted by Michael Walker, director of the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University, will feature guests State Reps. Troy Waymaster of the 109th District and Ken Rahjes of the 110th District.

The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the SHPTV viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program.

To find a list of legislators who might be on the show each week, go to www.shptv.org, where you will find the 2019 season schedule.

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas.