Over its six-month 2018 fundraising campaign, which ended in December, Finney County United Way raised more than $450,000, or about 90 percent of its $500,000 goal, meaning the nonprofit's 23 partner organizations will see cuts to expected allocations.

United Way originally expected to distribute $395,720 to partner organizations and a separate community impact fund, a significant increase from $358,500 in total allocations in 2018. Instead, after an across-the-board 10 percent cut to this year's projected allocations, the nonprofit will distribute about $356,000, said Executive Director Deb Oyler.

The dip was not unexpected. In November, Oyler said she was concerned about falling about $50,000 short of the goal. The campaign had found new individual and company donors, but some former individual donors had not given this year for various reasons and tax law had changed the way company’s match donations, she said.

With the cuts, thee partner agencies will receive the following:

Russel Child Development Center, about $27,000; Garden City Family YMCA, $26,730; Community Day Care, $26,100; Meals on Wheels, $25,200; Family Crisis Services, $22,500; Real Men Real Leaders, $18,000; Spirit of the Plains CASA, $18,000; The Salvation Army, $17,820; RSVP, $16,848; Big Brothers Big Sisters, $16,200; Kansas Children's Service League, $15,750; American Red Cross, $13,500; Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, $12,600; Miles of Smiles, $12,600; Santa Fe Trail Boy Scouts of America, $12,600; Catholic Charities, $10,800; Communities in Schools, $9,000; Seeds of Hope Jail Ministry, $9,000; Western Kansas Advocacy Center, $9,000; LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition, $9,000; Oasis of Peace ,$9,000; Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas, $7,200; and Building Blocks, $2,700.

United Way has been communicating with its partners for months regarding possible cuts to projected allocations, but it will come with a cost, Oyler said.

“I can’t imagine that it doesn’t affect their programs in some way,” Oyler said about the partner organizations.

United Way raised about $525,000 during its 2017 campaign, and set aside part of the surplus for the proposed 2019 budget, Oyler said in November. With the extra funds, the agency was able to fund two new agencies, LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition and the Oasis of Peace, and increase proposed allocations to several partners, she said.

But since the additional funds were already budgeted, they will not be able to directly alleviate the fundraising shortage, Oyler said.

The shortage will not directly hit United Way’s programs; it will still run its annual Stuff the Bus and Red Wagon Books for Kids events and Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat fundraiser, Oyler said. And the nonprofit’s board recently approved a new book gifting program for kids expected to begin this spring, she said. But the 10 percent, or $1,000, cut to the community impact fund meant the nonprofit has less money to give to non-partner groups this year, she said.

United Way is always accepting donations and prepared to give presentations to local companies, Oyler said. Anyone who has questions can call the office at (620) 275-1425 or visit the nonprofit’s website at www.gardencity.net/unitedway.

If the nonprofit was able to eventually raise the additional $50,000, even if it took several months, the board would discuss distributing it to the partner organizations, Oyler said. The agency would want to give the money back, she said.

At its annual meeting Tuesday, Oyler said the organization thanked those that donated.

“The fact that we got to 90 percent of our goal really is quite an accomplishment for a community this size,” Oyler said.

At the meeting, United Way board members Dori Munyan, Ann Knoll, Jared Kuhlmann, Walker Frey, Catherine McMillen, Sherry Drussel, Karen Johnson and Karla Armstrong were elected or re-elected to the board, and officers were elected. Celyn Hurtado will be this year’s board president, Knoll the vice president, Lauri Leiker Allen the treasurer and Jessica Bird the secretary.

