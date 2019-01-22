Officials in several cities within Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 voiced concerns Monday night about the impact of a possible $34 million school bond issue.

The school board is eyeing a two-question ballot - $24.5 million in the first question with a second $9.5 million in additional projects - for the November 2019 election. No decision has been made by the board, and the bond amounts could change. The money would add labs and classrooms, increase security, and upgrade infrastructure at aging facilities.

Go lower was the message voiced by city officials and by School Board President Dan Schweizer.

“We don’t have a lot of growth that’s occurred,” said South Hutchinson City Councilmember Luke Herren, a graduate of Nickerson High School, about South Hutchinson. He also noted that the city has experienced financial problems and “released” seven employees to lower personnel costs. If more property ends up forced to pay flood plain-related insurance costs, that will affect the South Hutchinson economy, too, he noted.

“I want you to be good stewards of the money,” Herren said. He urged the board to give “the true number” for the mill levy needed for the bond issue and to limit it to a 15-year bond issue.

Peggy Ruebke, city treasurer for Nickerson and president of the local Chamber of Commerce, said she is “really not fond of the academics at Nickerson High School.”

“Until I see the academics improve, I don’t want a bond,” she said. Ruebke also referred to the poor in the district and mentioned how higher school taxes, on top of flood insurance costs, could cause families to leave.

Harley Teel, city clerk in The Highlands and The Highlands City Councilmember Bonnie Teel spoke of the higher sewer costs there and how the school bond issue could hurt the effort to grow the city.

“Do more with less. That’s what we as a city have been doing,” Bonnie Teel said. “Everyone wants to keep up with Buhler (USD 313). That ship sailed a long time ago,” Harley Teel said.

“I want a bond to pass,” said Norman Roth, a member of the steering committee that studied USD 309 school improvement needs. He suggested $18 million might be a better target. “Let’s keep it a decent size,” he said.

Schweizer put together a presentation that looked at valuation, mill levies, the wealth of school districts, and bond issue success rates.

He pointed out how Hugoton school district’s mill levy to help support a bond issue skyrocketed because oil and gas valuations plummeted. He also noted that some school districts went back to voters after they rejected the first bond issue proposal and offered a smaller plan, only to have voters say no again.

If you say you can’t live without a $25 million bond issue, and then you propose a $20 million bond substitute in a subsequent election, he said, "you lose your credibility.”

USD 309 Superintendent Dawn Johnson said when the bond plan is finally determined, the district will be transparent and will have an online link that will show property owners the exact impact on their property tax bill.

Informational community meetings also will be held before an election, Johnson said.