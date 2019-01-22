There are very few situations where Sydney Mortensen is going to be OK with spending an entire quarter on the bench.

Monday night was one of those situations.

The Kansas Wesleyan women had their game with Southwestern well in hand before the start of the fourth quarter, allowing coach Ryan Showman to give his reserves some well-deserved extended playing time in the Coyotes' 88-52 victory at Mabee Arena.

Mortensen played 20 of the 40 minutes, more than anyone else in the Wesleyan lineup, despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

"I asked coach if I could go back in but he said no," said Mortensen, a senior guard. "He promised I could play a lot on Thursday.

"It's going to be a long week. We've got two more tough road games."

It was the first of three games in six days this week for the Coyotes, who have road trips at Avila on Thursday and Saint Mary on Saturday. The victory also came only two days after a road win Saturday night at McPherson and extended Wesleyan's winning streak to six games.

"Our focus was there," Showman said. "We only had one day of prep and we were smart about things coming off Saturday's game.

"For 40 minutes I thought offensively this was one of our better games — percentage-wise, finishing plays, making shots — just across the board."

The Coyotes (16-6 overall, 14-2 KCAC) never trailed, getting a pair of Mortensen 3-pointers and another from Haleigh Bradford while building a 17-2 lead in the first six minutes.

The lead was 41-24 at halftime but Showman was not particularly pleased with the Coyotes' 13 turnovers in the first two quarters.

"Sometimes it's kind of hard when you play teams like this not to play to their level," Mortensen said. "We were a little rocky in the first half and had 13 turnovers, which is pretty uncharacteristic of us.

"We knew going into the game that mistakes would keep them in the game. I think we did a really good job after halftime of cleaning it up, finishing shots and getting people involved."

Three-pointers from Mortensen and Courtney Heinen, and four consecutive points from Virja Lewis put Wesleyan up 51-30 early in the third quarter. It was still a 21-point lead before three consecutive 3-pointers — one from Heinen, two from Mortensen — made it 62-32 with 3:44 to play in the third.

"I thought we turned the ball over too much in the first half and I didn't like some of the things we were doing defensively," Showman said. "I thought we got that cleaned up haltime and came out in the third quarter and really shut the door.

"In the fourth quarter we had some kids come in and make some plays."

The Coyotes used 14 players and 13 of them scored. Mortensen and Heinen finished with 15 points each, Amanda Hill came off the bench to score 11 and Lewis had 10. The Wesleyan reserves had 52 points, matching Southwestern's total in the game.

Southwestern men 86,

Wesleyan 81

Kansas Wesleyan's upset bid came up a little short, as nationally-ranked Southwestern took the lead for good with nearly seven minutes remaining and held off the Coyotes.

The game was tied 10 times and the lead changed hands nine times before the Moundbuilders used a 12-2 run to take control.

Southwestern, ranked No. 10, improved to 19-2 overall and 15-2 in the KCAC. Wesleyan fell to 11-9, 9-7.

"I thought we did a great job," KWU coach Anthony Monson said. "We just didn't get what we needed to when we needed to. There were a couple of really, really crucial moments there where some 50-50 calls that swung the momentum a little bit or stemmed the tide.

"You can't let a 50-50 call affect you. Smetimes they go your way, sometimes they don't."

Wesleyan's James Brooks kept his team in the game, scoring 19 points of his team-high 29 points during the first 10 minutes of the second half. That includied five 3-pointers in that stretch, with the fifth tying the game at 63-all with 10:01 to play.

The Coyotes took their final lead at 67-65 when Brayden White made both ends of a one-and-one with 7:16 remaining. The Moundbuilders scored on five of their next six possessions, including a 3-pointer by Cameron Hunt that put his team up 77-69.

Wesleyan got as close as four points when Nathaniel Leach drove the left baseline and scored to make it 80-76 with 37 seconds to play. The Coyotes never had the ball with a chance to tie, as Southwestern made 6 of 8 free throws to close it out.

"I thought we did a lot of really good things," Monson said. "I thought we got a little greedy when we took that two-point lead. Some guys got a little undisciplined and started chasing the ball.

"They just didn't miss. They were 4 for 6 from the 3-point line in the second half and 60 percent from the field. Honestly, they had to do all that to win the game tonight so you have got to give them a lot of credit. It's not easy to shoot that against us and hit timely shots like that against us."

Jordan McNelly was the only other Wesleyan player in double figures, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Ithello Cross had nine points and A.J. Range had 10 rebounds for the Coyotes.