The public is invited to a winter and spring community meeting for Hutch Rec’s adaptive youth and adult programs, held from 5:30to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. First Ave.

This community meeting is an opportunity for parents and teachers of adaptive youth and adults to voice their wants and needs in future adaptive recreation activities through Hutch Rec. For more information on the meeting, contact Jami Woodyard, program coordinator for adaptive recreation, at jwoodyard@hutchrec.com or 620-663-6179.