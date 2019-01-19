January is National Stalking Awareness Month, and the crime is one that Newton Police Department's Det. Brandon Deck thinks is underreported because stalking behaviors are sometimes perceived as normal and caring acts by intimate partners.

"It can start as what appears to be nice, sweet and loving behavior," Deck said. "...It can be an incessant amount of text messages or phone calls, showing up at their work, driving them to work — a lot of things that the perpetrator can make appear like they are being sweet and compassionate and loving, but in reality they are controlling that person's behavior; not allowing them to live independently."

According to Kansas law, stalking is defined as "engaging in a course of conduct targeted at a specific person, which would cause a reasonable person in the circumstances of the targeted person to fear for such person's safety or the safety of a member of such person's immediate family."

"Most of the stalking that we sees stems from domestic violence or domestic-related issues," Deck said.

Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay said thanks to the law, stalking doesn't have to rise to the level of physical violence anymore to be a criminal offense. An individual can face charges of stalking even when a third party carries out the action.

"We're much better now at protecting victims of domestic violence than we ever have been," Gay said.

Stalking activity can include following, approaching or confronting a targeted person or entering their home, work, school or other place where they are known to be. Damaging a person's residence or property, injuring their pet, monitoring their spending or excessively communicating with them via phone, mail or electronic message can also be considered stalking.

"If somebody has to have repeated communication with you throughout the day and if there's not, there are consequences, that's a red flag," Deck said.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's Domestic Violence, Stalking and Sexual Assault In Kansas Report for 2017, most victims of stalking are usually between the ages of 15 and 49, but can be older or younger, and 83.5 percent are female. Stalking suspects fell primarily between the ages of 15 and 59 and 83.2 percent were male.

"They know what they're doing. They're smart. They're calculating, obsessive and controlling," Deck said.

An ex-spouse or ex-partner made up 41 percent of the stalking suspects; 17 percent were acquaintances.

"It's not usually a stranger, it's the father of their children or someone they financially depend on, so for them to come forward and file either a police report or a protection from stalking order is a very big step," Deck said. "...A lot of people are not able to come forward and make a report because that will worsen their circumstances."

The KBI's 2017 report also noted there were 44 protection from stalking orders filed in Harvey County.

"In 2018, we had 32 stalking-related reports (in Newton)," Deck said. "That doesn't mean there were only 32 incidents of stalking, but that's what was reported to us."

Protection from stalking orders can be applied for at the courthouse and are granted after a hearing in front of a judge. If approved, the order is valid for a year.

Like a protection from abuse order, a prevention from stalking order prevents one person from having contact with another.

"If somebody violates that order by contacting them, that's typically felony stalking," Deck said.

There are several strategies you can employ to avoid becoming a victim of stalking, Gay said, including choosing carefully who you spend time with, being aware of your surroundings and keeping your doors locked. If you have an ex-partner, you may want to change your locks to ensure any keys they have will not work.

"Make sure to hang on to any text messages that are coming from the person — any phone calls, any voice messages — keep that stuff. That's all physical evidence," Gay said.

Deck said people should pay attention to their instincts and trust any gut feelings of being uneasy or uncomfortable with a person's actions. If you are unsure whether or not a person's actions rise to the level of stalking, you don't have to figure it out on your own.

"We have professionals in our community who can talk that situation through with you and determine if there's a safety risk and, if so, what you can do to get out of that," Deck said.

"It may be something we just document as information at that particular time; it may not rise to the level of stalking, but if you think that is going on, come talk to us," Gay said. "...Do not hesitate or be concerned to call the police if there is something you need help with. Call 911 and ask for help."

You can call 911 or SafeHope at 800-487-0510 at any time to reach professional resources for incidents of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking.