BOYS



Humboldt 65, Heritage Christian 58



Maize South 63, Garden City 44



Maur Hill - Mount Academy 50, Jefferson West 42



Northern Valley 66, Wheatland-Grinnell 34



Oskaloosa 62, Atchison County 32



Oswego 48, Uniontown 44



Perry-Lecompton 61, Cornerstone Family 51



Pleasant Ridge 41, Jefferson North 32



Salina Central 59, Wichita South 31



Silver Lake 62, McLouth 59, OT



Valley Falls 67, Rossville 43



Weskan 76, Golden Plains 42



Wichita Sunrise 50, Memphis East, Tenn. 34



Adolph Rupp Tournament



Semifinal



Cheney 66, Halstead 49



Army national Guard Invitational Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Frontenac 63, Wichita Independent 39



Pacific, Mo. 59, Riverton 31



Baldwin Invitational Tournament



Fifth Place



Wellsville 64, Louisburg 53



First Place



KC Harmon 51, Augusta 50



Seventh Place



KC Bishop Ward 50, Baldwin 46



Third Place



Bishop Seabury Academy 64, Anderson County 52



Basehor-Linwood Tournament



First Place



Washburn Rural 61, KC Piper 52



Third Place



Basehor-Linwood 53, Ottawa 49



Burlington Invitational Tournament



Third Place



Burlington 82, Sabetha 79, 2OT



Burrton Invitational Tournament



Fifth Place



Goessel 67, Burrton 45



First Place



Berean Academy 31, Inman 26



Seventh Place



Pretty Prairie 52, Fairfield 18



Third Place



Little River 52, Hutchinson Central Christian 42



Canton-Galva Tournament



Fifth Place



Ell-Saline 67, Bennington 59



Seventh Place



Canton-Galva 47, St. John's Military 30



Chaparral Roadrunner Classic



Semifinal



Arkansas City 70, Kingman 51



Clearwater 68, Belle Plaine 61



Dodge City Tournament of Champions



Consolation Semifinal



Derby 56, Hutchinson 40



Newton 66, Wichita North 38



Semifinal



Junction City 73, Dodge City 58



Wichita Bishop Carroll 67, SM South 56



El Dorado Bluestem Classic



Consolation Semifinal



Gardner-Edgerton 64, Wichita Collegiate 45



Semifinal



Wichita Campus 62, El Dorado 36



Wichita Trinity 68, Kapaun Mount Carmel 55



Flint Hills Shootout



Semifinal



Council Grove 46, Central Heights 33



Osage City 60, Mission Valley 50



Hi-Plains League Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Southwestern Hts. 79, Sublette 52



Syracuse 57, Elkhart 36



Semifinal



Meade 56, Stanton County 48



Hillsboro Trojan Classic



Championship



Hesston 57, Riley County 47



Fifth Place



Eureka 47, Remington 35



Seventh Place



Clay Center 52, Republic County 37



Third Place



Hillsboro 46, Holcomb 34



Hoisington Winter Jam



Semifinal



Victoria 60, Russell 59



McPherson Invitational



Consolation Semifinal



BV West 46, Wichita West 35



Manhattan 57, Mill Valley 30



Semifinal



McPherson 51, Shawnee Heights 50



SM East 50, Lawrence Free State 46



Orange and Black Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Hays 79, Goodland 50



Semifinal



Maize 67, Scott City 45



Pine Creek, Colo. 66, Colby 51



Pleasanton Tournament



Championship



Osawatomie 53, Pleasanton 24



Ralph Miller Classic



Consolation Semifinal



Emporia 77, Goddard 48



Leavenworth 71, Coffeyville 60



Semifinal



Andover Central 72, Republic, Mo. 61



Royal Valley Panther Classic Tournament



Chapman 52, Royal Valley 39



Santa Fe Trail 63, Wabaunsee 40



Saints Classic Tournament



Semifinal



Bishop Miege 80, Grandview Christian, Mo. 43



St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Olathe East 53, OT



Salina Invitational



Consolation Semifinal



Abilene 47, Buhler 40



Liberal 49, Concordia 41



Semifinal



Andover 66, Salina South 50



SCBL Tournament



Seventh Place



South Haven 40, Oxford 29



Third Place



Udall 55, West Elk 46



Southeast Lancer Classic



Championship



Parsons 62, Baxter Springs 55, OT



Fifth Place



Pierce City, Mo. 49, St. Paul 21



Spring Hill Invitational Tournament



Championship



Olathe South 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 34



Fifth Place



KC Schlagle 49, KC Sumner 44



Seventh Place



KC East Christian 55, Veritas Christian 52



Third Place



BV Southwest 45, Spring Hill 40



St Johns MidWinter Classic Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Macksville 62, KC Christian 57



Nickerson 53, Larned 47



Semifinal



Wichita Sunrise 58, Ness City 39



St. John Mid-Winter Classic



Semifinal



Central Plains 42, St. John 31



Sterling Invitational Tournament



Championship



Beloit 56, Hutchinson Trinity 44



Fifth Place



Lyons 61, Wichita Sunrise 36



Seventh Place



Southeast Saline 63, Sterling 56



Third Place



Hugoton 52, Smoky Valley 44



Tonganoxie Invitational



Championship



Bonner Springs 54, Eudora 33



Fifth Place



Maranatha Academy 77, DeSoto 59



Seventh Place



Wamego 48, Metro Academy 47



Topeka Invitational Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Topeka Hayden 66, KC Washington 61



Topeka West 58, Highland Park 53



Semifinal



Lawrence 72, Wichita Southeast 46



Topeka 56, Wichita East 46



Viking Classic Tournament



Fifth Place



BV North 56, SM Northwest 52



Seventh Place



KC Wyandotte 103, KC Turner 46



Third Place



Blue Springs South, Mo. 71, Lansing 60



Grandview, Mo. 49, SM West 31



Wilson County Classic



Championship



Girard 57, Yates Center 33



Third Place



Iola 62, Bluestem 57





GIRLS



Lee's Summit West, Mo. 54, Lawrence 43



Manhattan 57, Mill Valley 30



Moundridge 52, Goessel 24



Nemaha Central 56, Marysville 44



Rolla 25, Deerfield 22



SM Northwest 51, Leavenworth 40



Spring Hill 63, Louisburg 59



St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Liberty, Mo. 36



Topeka 79, Topeka Seaman 59



Washburn Rural 74, Junction City 15



Wichita Trinity 72, Wichita Independent 44



Bennington Tournament



Bennington 29, Wichita Classical 17



Bill Hansen Memorial Tournament



Purple Pool



BV Northwest 52, Pittsburg 49



Burlington Invitational Tournament



Championship



Sabetha 42, Burlington 29



Fifth Place



Independence 66, Caney Valley 45



Seventh Place



Rock Creek 53, Prairie View 24



Third Place



Labette County 50, Paola 39



Flint Hills Shoot Out



Semifinal



Northern Heights 44, Council Grove 33



Hillsboro Trojan Classic Tournament



Championship



Hesston 52, Clay Center 40



Fifth Place



Republic County 33, Holcomb 23



Seventh Place



Hillsboro 61, Remington 48



Third Place



Riley County 40, Eureka 28



Hoisington Winter Jam



Semifinal



Otis-Bison 49, Russell 44



Pratt 61, Ellinwood 23



McLouth Invitational Tournament



Championship



Jefferson West 48, Cair Paravel 28



Semifinal



McLouth 48, Cair Paravel 28



Orange and Black Tournament



Consolation Semifinal



Fountain-Fort Carson, Colo. 73, Goodland 45



Semifinal



Colby 46, Highland Park 42



Hays 68, Scott City 50



Pleasanton Tournament



Championship



Pleasanton 42, Humboldt 23



Fifth Place



Oswego 47, Uniontown 45



Third Place



Osawatomie 50, Heritage Christian 42



Royal Valley Panther Classic Tournament



Royal Valley 44, Chapman 39



Wabaunsee 53, Santa Fe Trail 21



Salina Invitational Tournament



Abilene 41, Concordia 26



Buhler 51, Wichita West 46



SCBL Tournament



Seventh Place



Udall 37, Oxford 25



Third Place



Caldwell 55, West Elk 45



South East Lancer Classic



Championship



Parsons 43, Baxter Springs 33



SPIAA Tournament



Play-In



Kiowa County 50, Minneola 19



Sterling Invitational



Championship



Sterling 61, Hutchinson Trinity 45



Fifth Place



Wichita Sunrise 61, Smoky Valley 34



Seventh Place



Beloit 78, Lyons 53



Third Place



Southeast Saline 54, Hugoton 47



Tonganoxie Invitational



Championship



Wamego 42, DeSoto 39



Third Place



Bonner Springs 58, KC Bishop Ward 49





