SOFTBALL

KCAC coaches

pre-season poll

1. Tabor 159 (10 first-place votes)

2. Ottawa 145 (1)

3. Oklahoma Wesleyan 143 (2)

4. Avila 129

5. Friends 122

6. McPherson 116

7. Bethany 75

8. Saint Mary 74

9. Bethel 73

10. Kansas Wesleyan 56

11. Southwestern 46

12. Sterling 28

13. York 17

Shepherd tourney

bracket set

SEDGWICK — Below are the brackets for the 39th Steve Shepherd Invitational Tuesday through Jan. 26 at Sedgwick:

m-main gym, a-auxiliary gym

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

1. Inman (9-1) vs. 8. Clearwater (1-8) 6 p.m.-m

4. Fairfield (6-4) vs. 5. Chaparral (3-7) 6 p.m.-a

2. Sedgwick (6-3) vs. 7. Belle Plaine (2-8) 7:30 p.m.-m

3. Canton-Galva (6-4) vs. 6. Wichita Independent (2-6) 7:30 p.m.-a

Thursday

Consolation semifinals

Inman-Clearwater loser vs. Fairfield-Chaparral loser 6 p.m.-a

Sedgwick-Belle Plaine loser vs. Canton-Galva—Independent loser 7:30 p.m.-a

Semifinals

Inman-Clearwater winner vs. Fairfield-Chaparral winner 6 p.m.-m

Sedgwick-Belle Plaine winner vs. Canton-Galva—Independent winner 7:30 p.m.-m

Jan. 26

Medal round

all games at main gym

Seventh place 1 p.m.

Fifth place 2:30 p.m.

Third place 4 p.m.

Championship 5:30 p.m.

Walter tourney

bracket set

ELBING — Below are the brackets for the 52nd Eli J. Walter Invitational Tuesday through Jan. 26 at Berean Academy in Elbing:

h-high school gym, j-junior high gym

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

1. Hutchinson Central Christian vs. 8. Burrton 6 p.m.-h

4. Wichita Trinity Academy vs. 5. Minneapolis 7:30 p.m.-j

2. Halstead vs. 7. Douglass 7:30 p.m.-h

3. Berean Academy vs. 6. Goessel 6 p.m.-j

Thursday

Consolation semifinals

Central Christian-Burrton loser vs. Wichita Trinity Academy-Minneapolis loser 6 p.m.-j

Halstead-Douglass loser vs. Berean Academy-Goessel loser 7:30 p.m.-j

Semifinals

Central Christian-Burrton winner vs. Wichita Trinity Academy-Minneapolis winner 6 p.m.-s

Halstead-Douglass winner vs. Berean Academy-Goessel winner 7:30 p.m.-s

Jan. 26

Medal round

all games at high school gym

Seventh place 2 p.m.

Fifth place 3:30 p.m.

Third place 5:15 p.m.

Championship 7 p.m.

Thunder makes

player moves

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder had goalkeeper Stuart Skinner recalled to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League by the parent club Edmonton Oilers.

In addition, goalkeeper Dylan Wells has been assigned by Edmonton to Wichita.

Skinner, a rookie, has played in 30 games with Wichita, where he is 10-12-3 with a 3.20 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage. He previously played two games with Bakersfield, going 1-1-0 with a 3.04 GAA and an .880 save percentage.

Wells also is a rookie. He played 11 games with Wichita, where he is 5-3-2 with a 9.13 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA. Wells played in nine games with Bakersfield, where he is 4-5-0 with a .902 save percentage and a 3.01 GAA. Wells was drafted in the fifth round by Edmonton in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

KWU coach

leaves for Army

SALINA — Kansas Wesleyan football coach Matt Driskall has resined to become the offensive analyst at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

In five seasons at KWU, Driskall was 42-17, 37-12 in KCAC play. The team finished 13-1 last season, 10-0 in KCAC play, falling in the semifinals of the NAIA playoffs.

Defensive coordinator John Michaletti will serve as interim coach until a replacement is found.