THURSDAY’S GAME

PREP GIRLS

Trojan Classic

Hesston 36, Eureka 24

HILLSBORO — Riley Schilling scored 18 points with nine rebounds to lead the Hesston Swather girls to a 36-24 win over Eureka Thursday in the semifinals of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Hesston led 16-9 after the first quarter and 24-15 at the half. Eureka was held to nine points in the second half.

Madelyn Koop scored 10 points for Eureka, 8-2.

Hesston, 9-3, will face Clay Center at 4 p.m. today at Hillsboro High School in the championship game.

EUREKA (8-2) — Escareno 3-6 0-0 7, Hilton 0-0 0-0 0, Welsh 0-0 0-0 0, C.Ptacek 1-12 0-1 2, Vinson 0-0 0-0 0, Perrier 0-0 0-0 0, Hilton 2-7 0-0 5, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Witham 0-5 0-0 0, Koop 3-11 3-4 10, TOTALS 9-42 3-5 28.

HESSTON (9-3) — Yoder 0-4 0-1 0, Kaiser 2-13 2-2 6, Vogt 2-4 0-2 4, Ferralez 0-2 0-0 0, Schilling 9-13 0-1 18, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Deegan 3-5 2-3 8, TOTALS 16-41 4-9 36.

Eureka;9;6;3;6;—24

Hesston;16;8;6;6;—36

Total fouls — Eur. 13, Hes. 11. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Eur. 3-17 (Escareno 1-1, C.Ptacek 0-7, Hilton 1-5, Harrison 0-1, Koop 1-3), Hes. 0-7 (Yoder 0-3, Kaiser 0-3, Vogt 0-1). Rebounds — Eur. 28 (C.Ptacek 5), Hes. 34 (Schilling 9). Assists — Eur. 1 (C.Ptacek 1), Hes. 4 (Yoder 1, Vogt 1, Schilling 1, Deegan 1). Turnovers — Eur. 10 (C.Ptacek 3), Hes. 11 (Kaiser 4). Blocked shots — Eur. 0, Hes. 1 (Deegan 1). Steals — Eur. 6 (C.Ptacek 2, Koop 2), Hes. 5 (Yoder 2).

Holcomb 50, Remington 31

HILLSBORO — The Remington Bronco girls fell to Holcomb 50-31 Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Remington trailed 31-16 at the half.

Madison Ruda scored 14 points for Holcomb, x-x. Teryn Teeter added 10 points.

Morgan Thunberg scored nine points for Remington, x-x.

Remington plays hosts Hillsboro at 1 p.m. today in the middle school gym for seventh place.

REMINGTON (2-9) — Wedel 1-8 2-2 4, Crisp 2-6 1-1 5, Hamilton 0-4 0-2 0, Thunberg 4-7 0-1 9, Henley 0-1 0-0 0, Regehr 2-6 4-9 8, A.Entz 0-2 0-2 0, Wiebe 1-1 0-0 2, Hilgenfeld 0-0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Ingalsbe 1-6 0-0 3, L.Entz 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11-43 7-17 31.

HOLCOMB (1-9) — Blackburn 0-5 0-0 0, Sapien 1-1 0-0 2, Mader 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 0-6 0-0 0, Rupp 1-2 1-2 3, M.Ruda 6-11 2-2 14, Tesch 1-1 0-0 2, McVey 0-0 1-2 1, Teeter 5-10 0-1 10, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Holliday 3-12 2-4 9, N.Ruda 2-5 0-0 4, TOTALS 21-58 6-11 50.

Remington;9;7;8;7;—31

Holcomb;16;15;8;11;—50

Total fouls — Rem. 17, Hol. 20. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Rem. 2-3 (Thunberg 1-2, Ingalsbe 1-1), Hol. 2-14 (Blackburn 0-2, Mader 1-1, Jones 0-3, Teeter 0-2, Holliday 1-6). Rebounds — Rem. 32 (Crisp 5, A.Entz 5), Hol. 43 (Blackburn 5, Rupp 5, Holliday 5). Assists — Rem. 4 (Wedel 1, Crisp 1, Regehr 1, A.Entz 1), Hol. 10 (Blackburn 4). Turnovers — Rem. 30 (Wedel 6, Regehr 6), Hol. 24 (Blackburn 3, Mader 3, Rupp 3, M.Ruda 3, Holliday 3, N.Ruda 3). Blocked shots — Rem. 2 (McLaughlin 1, Ingalsbe 1), Hol. 1 (Mader 1). Steals — Rem. 11 (Wedel 2, Crisp 2, Thunberg 2, Regehr 2), Hol. 13 (Rupp 4).

PREP BOYS

Trojan Classic

Hesston 54, Holcomb 37

HILLSBORO — The Hesston High School boys’ basketball team avenged a loss to the Holcomb Longhorns from last year’s Hillsboro Trojan Classic semifinals, winning 54-37 Thursday at Hillsboro High School.

Hesston led 10-2 after the first quarter and 27-11 at the half.

Camden McDonald led Hesston with 15 points, followed by Cason Richardson with 13.

Zion Mason led 5-5 Holcomb with nine points.

Hesston is 9-3 and plays Riley County at 5:30 p.m. today in the finals.

HOLCOMB (5-5) — Ortner 0-1 1-2 1, Cox 1-4 0-1 2, Stoppel 2-7 0-0 5, Hands 2-5 0-0 6, Ze.Mason 1-6 0-0 2, Zi.Mason 2-6 5-6 9, Amos 3-4 0-0 6, Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0, Kepley 3-4 0-2 6, TOTALS 14-37 6-11 37.

HESSTON (9-3) — McDonald 6-9 1-2 15, Werner 0-0 0-0 0, J.Eilert 1-1 3-4 5, Toews 0-3 0-0 0, Richardson 4-8 5-5 13, Spencer 1-4 0-0 3, M.Arnold 0-1 1-2 1, Humphreys 2-2 4-4 9, N.Arnold 2-3 0-0 4, Schmidt 1-3 2-2 4, Bollinger 0-3 0-2 0, TOTALS 17-37 16-21 54.

Holcomb;2;9;11;15;—37

Hesston;10;17;12;15;—54

Total fouls — Hol. 22, Hes. 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Hol.: Stoppel. 3-point shooting — Hol. 3-12 (Stoppel 1-3, Hands 2-5, Ze.Mason 0-4), Hes. 4-10 (McDonald 2-4, Toews 0-2, Spencer 1-3, Humphreys 1-1). Rebounds — Hol. 26 (Zi.Mason 6), Hes. 25 (Toews 4, Richardson 4). Assists — Hol. 1 (Stoppel 1), Hes. 2 (Toews 1, Richardson 1). Turnovers — Hol. 14 (Zi.Mason 3, Amos 3), Hes. 7 (Toews 2, Bollinger 2). Blocked shots — Hol. 1 (Kepley 1), Hes. 2 (McDonald 1, Richardson 1). Steals — Hol. 1 (Hands 1), Hes. 6 (J.Eilert 1, Toews 1, Richardson 1, M.Arnold 1, N.Arnold 1, Bollinger 1).

Remington 51, Clay Ctr. 43

HILLSBORO — Brayden Marciano scored 35 points with 15 rebounds to lead the Remington Bronco boys to a 51-43 win over Clay Center Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Marciano hit 14 of 17 from the field and five of five from the free throw line. As a team, Remington was 19 of 37 shooting and 11 of 13 from the line. Clay Center, 1-9, was 15 of 40 from the field, including seven of 18 from 3-point range, and six of nine from the line.

Remington led 27-25 at the half.

Trevin Schurle led Clay Center with 27 points, hitting six of 14 3-pointers. Cooper Glavan had 10 rebounds.

Remington is 6-5 and plays Eureka at 5:30 p.m. today at the middle school gym in the consolation finals.

REMINGTON (6-5) — J.Martin 1-3 3-4 5, Sommers 0-0 0-0 0, T.Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Fasnacht 1-3 2-3 4, Winter 0-4 0-0 0, McQuiston 3-8 1-1 7, Marciano 14-17 5-5 35, TOTALS 19-37 11-13 51.

CLAY CENTER (1-9) — Swihart 2-4 0-0 4, Glavin 4-7 0-0 8, Schurle 8-22 5-7 27, Frederick 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-3 1-2 4, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Pfizenmaier 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 15-40 6-9 43.

Remington;15;12;13;11;—51

Clay Ctr.;10;15;9;9;—43

Total fouls — Rem. 12, CC 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Rem. 2-10 (J.Martin 0-1, T.Martin 0-1, Fasnacht 0-1, Winter 0-2, McQuiston 0-1, Marciano 2-4), CC 7-18 (Swihart 0-2, Schurle 6-14 Lee 1-2). Rebounds — Rem. 24 (Marciano 15), CC 22 (Glavan 10). Assists — Rem. 12 (J.Martin 5), CC 12 (Frederick 3, Lee 3). Turnovers — Rem. 13 (J.Martin 3), CC 14 (Glavan 3, Schurle 3, Frederick 3). Blocked shots — Rem. 0, CC 2 (Swihart 1, Glavan 1). Steals — Rem. 4 (T.Martin 2), CC 4 (Glavan 3).

Burrton Inv.

Berean Ac. 56, Little Rv. 36

BURRTON — The Berean Academy Warrior boys returned to the finals of the Burrton Invitational with a 56-36 win over Little River Thursday in semifinal play.

Berean led 30-12 at the half.

Kiegan Vogt and Devin Rust each scored 13 points for Berean, 10-3. Chase Wiebe added 11.

Little River, 9-4, was led by Jayden Garrison with 17 points.

Berean meets top-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Inman at 5:30 p.m. today in the finals.

BEREAN ACADEMY (10-3) — Bisterfeldt 2 0-0 3, 4; Landis 2 0-0 3, 4; Wiebe 2 (2) 1-2 1, 11; Dugger 0 0-0 2, 0; Koontz 1 (10 0-2 3, 5; Unruh 1 0-0 0, 2; Vogt 6 2-3 1, 13; Rust 6 1-1 3, 13; Snook 1 2-2 0, 4; TOTALS 21 (3) 6-10 16, 56.

LITTLE RIVER (9-4) — Sears 2 0-0 0, 4; Richardson 0 0-0 1, 0; Rolfs 1 1-4 2, 3; Herzog 1 0-0 0, 2; Dougherty 0 0-0 1, 0; Jay.Garrison 5 7-10 5, 17; Stephens 0 (1) 2-2 5, 5; Bruce 0 0-0 0, 0; Jac.Garrison 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Friesen 0 0-0 0, 0; Goering 0 0-0 0, 0; Schafer 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 9 (2) 10-16 15, 36.

Berean Ac.;12;18;17;9;—56

Little Rv.;5;7;7;17;—36

Goessel 59, Pretty Pr. 41

BURRTON — The Goessel Bluebirds advanced to the consolation finals of the Burrton Invitational with a 59-41 win over Pretty Prairie Thursday.

Goessel trailed 33-30 at the half, but took command with a 15-4 third quarter.

Dylan Lindeman and Drew Lindeman each scored 23 points for Goessel. Drew Lindeman had 15 rebounds.

Timber Allen led 6-6 Pretty Prairie with 10 points.

Goessel is 4-10 and plays Burrton at 2:30 p.m. today.

PRETTY PRAIRIE (6-6) — Fairchild 2 0-1 2, 4; Kruce 0 0-0 1, 0; Lu.Detter 0 (2) 0-0 3, 6; La.Detter 1 (1) 2-2 3, 7; Graber 1 (1) 1-2 2, 6; Schrag 4 0-1 2, 8; Allen 5 0-3 4, 10; TOTALS 13 (4) 3-9 18, 41.

GOESSEL (4-10) — Schmidt 2 0-0 2, 4; Hiebert 1 (1) 1-4 2, 6; Hagewood 0 0-0 1, 0; Dy.Lindeman 6 (2) 5-6 3, 23; Wuest 0 0-0 1, 0; Zogleman 0 1-2 1, 1; Dr.Lindeman 7 (1) 6-6 3, 23; Ballesta 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 17 (4) 13-18 14, 59.

Pr.Prairie;15;18;4;4;—41

Goessel;17;13;15;14;—59

Burrton 68, Fairfield 42

BURRTON — Cooper Zehr scored 31 points to lead the Burrton Chargers to a 68-42 win over Fairfield Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Burrton Invitational.

Burrton led 22-17 at the half and 47-27 after three quarters.

Anthony Schmitt scored 21 points for Burrton.

Kyle Canady scored 10 points for Fairfield, 1-12.

Burton is 7-5 and plays Goessel at 2:30 p.m. today.

BURRTON (7-5) — Zehr 9 (2) 7-9 1, 31; Powell 0 0-0 2, 0; D.Hughes 1 0-0 3, 2; McMurray 0 0-2 1, 0; Barron 0 0-0 0, 0; Rimbey 0 0-0 1, 0; Woodworth 0 0-0 2, 0; B.Hughes 2 0-0 1, 4; Hernandez 1 0-0 1, 2; Swartz 1 1-5 1, 3; Schmitt 7 7-8 1, 21; Dick 1 1-2 0, 3; TOTALS 23 (2) 16-26 13, 68.

FAIRFIELD (1-12) — Fowler 1 0-0 0, 2; C.Canady 2 (1) 2-4 2, 9; K.Haumont 1 1-4 2, 3; C.Haumont 1 0-0 1, 2; Belvin 3 0-0 5, 6; K.Canady 3 (1) 1-6 2, 10; Zapien 0 0-0 0, 0; Bauman 2 0-0 5, 4; Evans 2 2-4 1, 6; Bashston 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (2) 6-15 18, 42.

Burrton;14;8;25;21;—68

Fairfield;5;12;10;15;—42

Inman 53, H.Cent.Chr. 33

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN — Coon 3, Lambert 6, Hall 11, Ibarra 8, Finlay 2, Osawlt 3.

INMAN — Doerksen 10, Eddy 6, Froese 15, Thiessen 13, Carter 5, Bledsoe 2, Friesen 2.

H.Cent.Chr.;6;5;15;7;—33

Inman;15;21;8;9;—53

Halstead Inv.

Consolation semifinals

Rose Hill 53, Garden Pl. 40

ROSE HILL — Rapp 12, Barron 22, Liechti 4, Campbell 15.

GARDEN PLAIN — Pauly 10, Smith 4, Thomas 2, Hays 5, Rex 6, Haukup 10, D.Dreiling 3.

Rose Hill;6;13;13;21;—53

Garden Pl.;4;7;17;12;—40

Minneapolis 62, Winfield 55

MINNEAPOLIS — Moeckel 10, Allison 2, White 8, McCullick 15, Griffen 13, Ausherman 11, Watson 3.

WINFIELD — Rolo 8, Foust 7, Chism 17, Weber 11, Harper 4, Mull 2, Kaufman 5, Hall Jr. 1.

Minneapolis;13;13;14;22;—62

Winfield;14;6;11;24;—55

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Eighth-grade boys

St. Mary 35, Magdalen 34

St. Mary 25, St. Peter 19

The Newton St. Mary boys’ basketball team claimed a pair of wins in Wichita Parochial Schools League play.

St. Mary downed Magdalen 35-34. St. Mary led 23-14 at the half.

St. Mary downed St. Peter Schulte 25-19. St. Mary led 14-2 at the half.

vs. Magdalen

ST. MARY — Eustace 14, Cordell 14, Valdivia 3, M.Hernandez 2, G.Hernandez 2.

St. Mary;23;12;—35

Magdalen;14;20;—34

vs. St. Peter

ST. MARY — Eustace 13, Cordell 8, Valdivia 3, Monares 1.

St. Mary;14;11;—25

St. Peter;2;17;—19