COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
7 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan State at Nebraska
8 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
ESPN2 — Stanford at Washington
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford
9 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon State at Arizona State
10 p.m.
ESPNU — BYU at Pepperdine
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan State
6 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
SEC — Georgia at Missouri
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Iowa
8 p.m.
SEC — Tennessee at Alabama
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, first round, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship, first round, Dominican Republic
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Desert Classic, first round, La Quinta, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, Ka'upulehu, Hawaii
9 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: Singapore Open, second round, Singapore
2 a.m. (FRIDAY)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round, Abu Dhabi
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBA — New York at Washington
6 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Indiana
8:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Oklahoma City
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at NY Rangers
TENNIS
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open: Day 5, third round
2 a.m. (FRIDAY)
ESPN2 — Australian Open: Day 5, third round
BASKETBALL
High school
Wednesday's Scores
BOYS
Chase 50, Lincoln 45
Cornerstone Family 66, Valley Falls 62
Hyman Brand 58, Ozanam, Mo. 50
Olathe West 63, Topeka West 56
Pleasant Ridge 48, Atchison County 37
Chaparral Roadrunner Classic
Quarterfinal
Belle Plaine 77, Mulvane 50
Clearwater 62, Chaparral 57
Cougar Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Solomon 57, Herington 29
Wakefield 37, Peabody-Burns 25
Semifinal
Elyria Christian 36, Centre 33
Marion 55, Rural Vista 46
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Wilson 69, Thunder Ridge 50
Semifinal
Osborne 53, Lakeside 29
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 56, Southern Cloud 34
Royal Valley Panther Classic Tournament
Chapman 50, Wabaunsee 30
Tonganoxie Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
DeSoto 64, Metro Academy 44
Maranatha Academy 72, Wamego 63
Semifinal
Bonner Springs 46, Tonganoxie 33
Eudora 61, Olathe West 59
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Axtell 55, Frankfort 31
Valley Heights 44, Washington County 39
Consolation
Doniphan West 44, Onaga 31
Semifinal
Clifton-Clyde 56, BV Randolph 42
Hanover 55, Centralia 41
GIRLS
Lawrence 51, St. Teresa's Academy, Mo. 47
Olathe West 63, Topeka West 56
Perry-Lecompton 65, Rossville 34
Basehor-Linwood Tournament=
Benton, Mo. 65, Ottawa 17
Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 67, Holton 39
KC Piper 60, Basehor-Linwood 31
Olathe North 35, Blue Valley 20
Bill Hansen Memorial Tournament
Purple Pool
Carthage, Mo. 61, Pittsburg 52
White Pool
Carl Junction, Mo. 55, Chanute 41
Cougar Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Elyria Christian 44, Peabody-Burns 10
Wakefield 26, Marion 20
Semifinal
Herington 52, Centre 44
Rural Vista 51, Solomon 32
KA-MO Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
BV West 52, KC Turner 28
Semifinal
BV North 65, Lee's Summit North, Mo. 31
SM West 42, Staley, Mo. 39, OT
McLouth Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Riverside 42, KC Christian 26
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Lakeside 40, Southern Cloud 30
Semifinal
Osborne 44, Sylvan-Lucas 42
Thunder Ridge 48, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 28
Royal Valley Panther Classic Tournament
Royal Valley 49, Santa Fe Trail 29
Wabaunsee 62, Chapman 39
Southeast Lancer Classic=
Consolation Semifinal
Columbus 65, Pierce City, Mo. 35
Jayhawk Linn 35, Erie 34
Semifinal
Baxter Springs 53, Southeast 30
Parsons 36, St. Paul 33, OT
Twin Valley League Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal
Axtell 40, BV Randolph 34
Valley Heights 49, Doniphan West 39
Consolation
Linn 30, Onaga 23
Semifinal
Frankfort 52, Centralia 51
Hanover 60, Clifton-Clyde 41