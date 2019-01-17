LUBBOCK, Texas — Marial Shayok scored 20 points, Michael Jacobson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa State beat No. 8 Texas Tech 68-64 on Wednesday night to hand the Red Raiders their first Big 12 loss.

The Cyclones (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) stopped a two-game slide following a 17-point win over No. 7 Kansas that gave them a 2-0 start in conference play. Iowa State matched its win total from last season, the school's lowest in 16 years.

The Red Raiders (15-2, 4-1) were the last team without a conference loss and missed on a chance for their first 5-0 start in the Big 12, going back to 1996-97. The Red Raiders, whose only other loss was to No. 1 Duke, and Jayhawks are tied for the Big 12 lead.

Nick Weiler-Babb and Lindell Winnington scored 11 points apiece, including a bucket for each after the Red Raiders pulled even at 61-all with less than two minutes remaining.

Weiler-Babb hit a tiebreaking jumper, and Winnington added an alley-oop layup from Tyrese Haliburton after Jacobson blocked Jarrett Culver's layup attempt.

Culver had 20 points and 16 rebounds.