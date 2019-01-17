To all the legal voters in the State of Kansas who are registered to vote as independents: I have a suggestion. Register as a Republican. You can keep it quiet if it embarrasses you.

Next year we will choose a new Senator to represent us in Washington. With the current political situation in our state, that person will most likely be the survivor of the Republican primary. The far right segment of the party pushed through laws that are slanted specifically toward keeping moderate voters like most independents are, from voting in the primary.

The rule that you must declare your party in early summer to be eligible to vote a party ticket rules independents out unless you plan far ahead. It is so very important that we not elect another nut case like we had for governor, secretary of state, and the first district had as representative a couple of years ago.

We defeated the far-right candidate for governor last November, and now in the next election, we will most certainly have to work hard as middle of the roaders to keep those of his ilk out of a most important political position in our state.

Register Republican and vote Republican in the next primary. As I said, you can keep it quiet if you are embarrassed about it.

Ron Harms

Dodge City