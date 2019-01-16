Wednesday

Jan 16, 2019 at 12:01 AM




BOYS

Attica 62, Norwich 42

Berean Academy 59, Pretty Prairie 17

Bucklin 66, Fowler 45

Burlingame 68, Hartford 44

Cornerstone Family 51, Pleasant Ridge 38

Hodgeman County 49, Pawnee Heights 36

Kiowa County 80, Ingalls 30

Lawrence Free State 51, BV West 36

Lyons 54, Southeast Saline 45

Olpe 58, Waverly 56

Pratt Skyline 61, South Barber 46

South Gray 62, Minneola 48

Wichita Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita North 30

Wichita County 55, Cheylin 45

Wichita East 56, Wichita South 53

Wichita Heights 68, Wichita West 46

 

Thunder Classic Basketball Tournament

Falls City, Neb. 49, Jackson Heights 44

Marysville 63, Horton 25

Nemaha Central 64, Atchison 58

Adolph Rupp Tournament

Quarterfinal

Cheney 68, Winfield 48

Halstead 49, Minneapolis 42

Baldwin Invitational

Quarterfinal

Anderson County 59, KC Bishop Ward 50

Augusta 69, Wellsville 62

Bishop Seabury Academy 75, Baldwin 61

KC Harmon 51, Louisburg 45

Basehor-Linwwod Tournament

Quarterfinal

Basehor-Linwood 67, Barstow, Mo. 49

KC Piper 63, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 58

Ottawa 66, Raytown South, Mo. 61

Washburn Rural 61, Holton 22

Burlington Invitational Tournament

Quarterfinal

Burlington 55, Paola 34

Caney Valley 71, Rock Creek 66

Independence 59, Prairie View 49

Sabetha 52, Labette County 40

Burrton Invitational Tournament

Little River 67, Goessel 60

Canton Galva Tournament

Quarterfinal

Moundridge 81, St. John's Military 29

Sedgwick 48, Bennington 45

Wichita Classical 66, Ell-Saline 34

Wichita Home School 65, Canton-Galva 40

Cougar Classic Tournament

Quarterfinal

Elyria Christian 24, Wakefield 11

Marion 74, Solomon 36

Rural Vista 56, Herington 22

Flint Hills Shoot Out

Quarterfinal

Mission Valley 43, Lyndon 33

Osage City 80, Northern Heights 77

High-Plains League Tournament

Quarterfinal

Cimarron 60, Southwestern Hts. 57

Lakin 65, Sublette 52

Meade 55, Syracuse 43

Stanton County 75, Elkhart 36

Hillsboro Classic

Quarterfinal

Hesston 54, Republic County 34

Hillsboro 66, Remington 27

Holcomb 55, Eureka 26

Riley County 46, Clay Center 34

Hoisington Winter Jam

Quarterfinal

Russell 59, La Crosse 49

Victoria 46, Otis-Bison 42

McLouth Invitational Tournament

Silver Lake 75, Hiawatha 61

Northern Plains League Tournament

Consolation

Chase 38, Natoma 35

Pike Valley 58, Tescott 20

Quarterfinal

Lakeside 55, Wilson 45

Osborne 78, Thunder Ridge 45

Southern Cloud 28, Sylvan-Lucas 25

St. John 59, Rock Hills 43

NWKL Tournament

Dighton 48, St. Francis 27

Hoxie 60, Quinter 44

Rawlins County 39, Greeley County 38

Wallace County 57, Oberlin-Decatur 33

Pleasanton Tournament

Quarterfinal

Heritage Christian 67, Marmaton Valley 31

Humboldt 73, Oswego 41

Osawatomie 65, Altoona-Midway 34

Pleasanton 58, Uniontown 28

Southeast Lancer Classic

Quarterfinal

Baxter Springs 68, Jayhawk Linn 34

Columbus 47, Pierce City, Mo. 38

Parsons 69, Erie 37

Southeast 43, St. Paul 41

Spring Hill Invitational Tournament

Quarterfinal

BV Southwest 72, Veritas Christian 59

Goddard-Eisenhower 66, KC East Christian 41

Olathe South 45, KC Sumner 35

Spring Hill 50, KC Schlagle 48

St. John Mid-Winter Classic

Quarterfinal

Central Plains 64, Nickerson 38

St. John 46, Larned 43

Sterling Invitational

Quarterfinal

Hugoton 72, Sterling 54

Hutchinson Trinity 79, Wichita Sunrise 26

Twin Valley League Tournament

Consolation

Troy 58, Linn 50

Wetmore 39, Doniphan West 37

Quarterfinal

Blue Valley 69, Axtell 51

Centralia 68, Washington County 65

Clifton-Clyde 50, Frankfort 33

Hanover 67, Valley Heights 44

Viking Classic Tournament

Quarterfinal

Blue Springs South, Mo. 73, SM Northwest 43

Grandview, Mo. 75, KC Wyandotte 49

Lansing 57, BV North 53

SM West 76, KC Turner 44

Wilson County Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Cherryvale 60, Fredonia 56

Douglass 54, Neodesha 26

Semifinal

Girard 75, Bluestem 3

Yates Center 60, Iola 52


 

GIRLS

Atwood 47, Sharon Springs 12
Centre 63, Peabody 24
Clay Center 39, Holcomb 26
Clifton-Clyde 54, Blue Valley Randolph 41
Eureka 67, Hillsboro 38
Herington 45, Elyria Christian 25
Hesston 38, Republic County 26
Hoxie 42, Tribune 23
Hugoton 69, Beloit 68 (ot)
Minneapolis 44, Ell-Saline 9
Norton 47, Phillipsburg 34
Oberlin 54, Quinter 40
Rural Vista 68, Wakefield 23
Russell 55, Victoria 46
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 47, Chase 26
St. Francis 45, Dighton 33
Smoky Valley 55, Lyons 48
Solomon 39, Marion 31
Tescott 41, Pike Valley 34
Thunder Ridge 60, Lincoln 18
Trego 57, Ellis 39
Sylvan-Lucas 38, Lakeside 23
Washington County 55, Onaga 19
Wichita Homeschool Warriors 52, Bennington 39
Wilson 41, Rock Hills 21