BOYS
Attica 62, Norwich 42
Berean Academy 59, Pretty Prairie 17
Bucklin 66, Fowler 45
Burlingame 68, Hartford 44
Cornerstone Family 51, Pleasant Ridge 38
Hodgeman County 49, Pawnee Heights 36
Kiowa County 80, Ingalls 30
Lawrence Free State 51, BV West 36
Lyons 54, Southeast Saline 45
Olpe 58, Waverly 56
Pratt Skyline 61, South Barber 46
South Gray 62, Minneola 48
Wichita Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita North 30
Wichita County 55, Cheylin 45
Wichita East 56, Wichita South 53
Wichita Heights 68, Wichita West 46
Thunder Classic Basketball Tournament
Falls City, Neb. 49, Jackson Heights 44
Marysville 63, Horton 25
Nemaha Central 64, Atchison 58
Adolph Rupp Tournament
Quarterfinal
Cheney 68, Winfield 48
Halstead 49, Minneapolis 42
Baldwin Invitational
Quarterfinal
Anderson County 59, KC Bishop Ward 50
Augusta 69, Wellsville 62
Bishop Seabury Academy 75, Baldwin 61
KC Harmon 51, Louisburg 45
Basehor-Linwwod Tournament
Quarterfinal
Basehor-Linwood 67, Barstow, Mo. 49
KC Piper 63, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 58
Ottawa 66, Raytown South, Mo. 61
Washburn Rural 61, Holton 22
Burlington Invitational Tournament
Quarterfinal
Burlington 55, Paola 34
Caney Valley 71, Rock Creek 66
Independence 59, Prairie View 49
Sabetha 52, Labette County 40
Burrton Invitational Tournament
Little River 67, Goessel 60
Canton Galva Tournament
Quarterfinal
Moundridge 81, St. John's Military 29
Sedgwick 48, Bennington 45
Wichita Classical 66, Ell-Saline 34
Wichita Home School 65, Canton-Galva 40
Cougar Classic Tournament
Quarterfinal
Elyria Christian 24, Wakefield 11
Marion 74, Solomon 36
Rural Vista 56, Herington 22
Flint Hills Shoot Out
Quarterfinal
Mission Valley 43, Lyndon 33
Osage City 80, Northern Heights 77
High-Plains League Tournament
Quarterfinal
Cimarron 60, Southwestern Hts. 57
Lakin 65, Sublette 52
Meade 55, Syracuse 43
Stanton County 75, Elkhart 36
Hillsboro Classic
Quarterfinal
Hesston 54, Republic County 34
Hillsboro 66, Remington 27
Holcomb 55, Eureka 26
Riley County 46, Clay Center 34
Hoisington Winter Jam
Quarterfinal
Russell 59, La Crosse 49
Victoria 46, Otis-Bison 42
McLouth Invitational Tournament
Silver Lake 75, Hiawatha 61
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Chase 38, Natoma 35
Pike Valley 58, Tescott 20
Quarterfinal
Lakeside 55, Wilson 45
Osborne 78, Thunder Ridge 45
Southern Cloud 28, Sylvan-Lucas 25
St. John 59, Rock Hills 43
NWKL Tournament
Dighton 48, St. Francis 27
Hoxie 60, Quinter 44
Rawlins County 39, Greeley County 38
Wallace County 57, Oberlin-Decatur 33
Pleasanton Tournament
Quarterfinal
Heritage Christian 67, Marmaton Valley 31
Humboldt 73, Oswego 41
Osawatomie 65, Altoona-Midway 34
Pleasanton 58, Uniontown 28
Southeast Lancer Classic
Quarterfinal
Baxter Springs 68, Jayhawk Linn 34
Columbus 47, Pierce City, Mo. 38
Parsons 69, Erie 37
Southeast 43, St. Paul 41
Spring Hill Invitational Tournament
Quarterfinal
BV Southwest 72, Veritas Christian 59
Goddard-Eisenhower 66, KC East Christian 41
Olathe South 45, KC Sumner 35
Spring Hill 50, KC Schlagle 48
St. John Mid-Winter Classic
Quarterfinal
Central Plains 64, Nickerson 38
St. John 46, Larned 43
Sterling Invitational
Quarterfinal
Hugoton 72, Sterling 54
Hutchinson Trinity 79, Wichita Sunrise 26
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation
Troy 58, Linn 50
Wetmore 39, Doniphan West 37
Quarterfinal
Blue Valley 69, Axtell 51
Centralia 68, Washington County 65
Clifton-Clyde 50, Frankfort 33
Hanover 67, Valley Heights 44
Viking Classic Tournament
Quarterfinal
Blue Springs South, Mo. 73, SM Northwest 43
Grandview, Mo. 75, KC Wyandotte 49
Lansing 57, BV North 53
SM West 76, KC Turner 44
Wilson County Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Cherryvale 60, Fredonia 56
Douglass 54, Neodesha 26
Semifinal
Girard 75, Bluestem 3
Yates Center 60, Iola 52
GIRLS
Atwood 47, Sharon Springs 12
Centre 63, Peabody 24
Clay Center 39, Holcomb 26
Clifton-Clyde 54, Blue Valley Randolph 41
Eureka 67, Hillsboro 38
Herington 45, Elyria Christian 25
Hesston 38, Republic County 26
Hoxie 42, Tribune 23
Hugoton 69, Beloit 68 (ot)
Minneapolis 44, Ell-Saline 9
Norton 47, Phillipsburg 34
Oberlin 54, Quinter 40
Rural Vista 68, Wakefield 23
Russell 55, Victoria 46
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 47, Chase 26
St. Francis 45, Dighton 33
Smoky Valley 55, Lyons 48
Solomon 39, Marion 31
Tescott 41, Pike Valley 34
Thunder Ridge 60, Lincoln 18
Trego 57, Ellis 39
Sylvan-Lucas 38, Lakeside 23
Washington County 55, Onaga 19
Wichita Homeschool Warriors 52, Bennington 39
Wilson 41, Rock Hills 21