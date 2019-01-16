The polarization of our television news networks along with several of our nation’s major newspapers is frustrating, disturbing and dangerous.

It has been obvious for some time that CNN and MSNBC are hell-bent on destroying Donald Trump while talking heads on Fox are doing their best to ignore or support the president’s many flaws, outrageous conduct and lies. No wonder society is so politically divided.

Pity those who only or primarily get their news from one channel or one newspaper. If you don’t sample a mixture of these hugely contrasting views, your conclusions on Trump, Republicans and Democrats will mirror the bias viewed daily rather than any perspective on pros, cons or the actual truth.

Nothing could be more dangerous to an informed and intelligent society while greatly impacting ballot box decisions. We desperately need future leaders who will focus on hope rather than hate, accomplishments rather than impractical or false promises.

Some of the most prominent names in television reporting are becoming increasingly hard to watch for any degree of balance. Specifically I call out Don Lemmon, Chris Como, Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, Jake Tapper, Erin Burnett, Chuck Todd, Tucker Carlson, Judge Jeanine, Joe and Mika, Anderson Cooper, Chris Mathews, Joy Reid and a host of many others who have dug in on either supporting or scandalizing virtually everything the president does with virtually no attempt to balance their reports with negative or positive stories.

Our president has done a lot of stupid and ill-informed things and his overall demeanor is anything but “presidential,” but in some ways, he has turned the country toward a positive and successful direction. Coverage of both is essential to a well-informed, able to reason for themselves, electorate.

The best, well-balanced weekly news program I can recommend is, amazingly, on CNN Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. and repeated again at 5 p.m. Michael Smerconish, an attorney and satellite radio host, does a commendable job of analyzing issues and interviewing guests who generally have interesting and important things to say.

The best weekly TV feature is Steve Hartman’s “On the Road” that follows each Friday edition of the CBS Evening News. Hartman, a former Dillon Lecture speaker in Hutchinson, has an uplifting, unusual and often unreported story every Friday that is virtually guaranteed to lift your spirits and restore faith in at least a portion of humanity.

Despite constantly reporting itself as “the most trusted name in news,” CNN’s slogan has become more of a joke than factual. Fox has the most balanced evening newscast with Brett Bair but several if not most of their talking heads on the programming side make the network more of a Trump appendage and contribute to many people rejecting Fox as a legitimate source of valuable information. As a former journalist, I can tell you without reservation that on almost any story it is easy to select a particular slant or set of facts that support a conclusion or impression you want to convey to a reader, listener or viewer. Good journalists fight this temptation and good editors screen them out.

In my next column, we'll take a look at a well written Tribune News Service article on why Fox News is “needed in our country’s time of chaos.” We think you’ll find it fascinating food for thought, especially for our readers who feel Fox is worthless if not dangerous.

Thanks to those responding to last week’s “Then and Now” series who reminded me the popular restaurant back in the sixties and seventies, across from the courthouse -- Walt’s Café and Walt’s Pancake Palace. A former waitress was first to let me know followed by several others including Walt's widow, Kathy Benson.

