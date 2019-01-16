Today's Birthday (01/16/19). The plans you create this year build your next decade. Take steady, regular steps to realize a personal dream. Discover unexpected beauty, romance and love. Shared financial challenges this winter unite you into tighter partnership. Summer changes inspire you to take charge for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Define your message with tight coordination to broaden your reach. Generate buzz and commotion around the subject of your passion. Edit, draw and publish.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Money flows through networking and sharing. A profitable venture grows through social connections. You can make extra cash over the next two days.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- The spotlight shines in your direction. Dress to impress, and prepare your presentation. Invite participation for a personal cause. Steady practice makes it look easy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Peaceful privacy soothes and allows time to think. Consider long-term plans and visions. Schedule and coordinate upcoming actions. Meditate on your desired outcome.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends help you make the perfect connection. Long-lasting benefit flows through your social channels. Grow your friendships. Participate in community fun. Play together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Forge ahead with a professional assignment. New opportunities are available, if you make the deadlines. Mix self-discipline with communication to advance on a long-term goal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Monitor conditions before traveling, and then go. The sky's the limit! The news could affect your decisions. Make long-distance connections, and spread your wings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Your quick action draws praise. Put in extra effort to benefit shared finances. Monitor the numbers faithfully. Communicate with partners and allies. Find new profits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaboration grows naturally. Work with a partner to get farther and have more fun. Connect and build something cool together. Long-lasting benefits are available.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Your physical health and energy are on the rise. Work with an expert or coach to get farther, faster. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Prioritize fun, family and romance with someone sweet. Create a special mood and ambiance. You're enchanted, and enchanting. Your charms cannot be denied.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Home and family have your attention. Things could get busy. Coordination and communication provide workable solutions. Feed all your worker bees.